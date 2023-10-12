Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday pledged " ironclad U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas' terrorist attacks" as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . Photo courtesy Antony Blinken/X

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 25 Americans have been killed amid a war between Israel and Hamas as he traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with leaders Thursday.

Blinken announced the death toll, up by three from 22 reported on Thursday as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said the United States will work with everyone in the region who wants to live in peace.

"Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas's heinous attacks continues to rise," Blinken said.

"We joined families in Israel, in the United States, around the world mourning their immeasurable loss."

Standing next to each other during a joint news conference after meeting each other in private, Blinken and Netanyahu spoke to alleged war crimes Hamas has committed during its attack on Israel, which started on Saturday, including the burning of bodies and killing of families after breaking into their homes.

"Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilization," Netanyahu said. "President Biden was correct in calling this sheer evil. Hamas is ISIS and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated.

"They should be spat out from the community of nations. No leader should meet them. No country should harbor them."

Blinken, referring to his Jewish heritage and how his family fled Russia and World War II concentration camps, said he felt Hamas attacks on Israel on a personal level.

"It's impossible for me to look at the photos of families that were killed ... and not think of my own children," Blinken said. "This was just one of Hamas's countless acts of terror. In a litany of brutality and inhumanity that brings to mind the worst of ISIS. ... How are we even to understand this?"

Blinken went on to say that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and what they want for their future but has been repressive and allowed the Palestinian citizens to pay the price for their actions.

"Hamas has only one agenda -- to destroy Israel and murder Jews," Blinken said. "No country can or would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens."

Blinken, pledging that the United States will always be by its side, said Israel has the right to defend itself to make sure such an attack never happens again. He also stressed that every precaution must be made to protect "every innocent life," appearing to point to the death of Palestinian civilians during Israel's counter-offensive.

"We mourn the loss of every innocent life, civilians of every faith and every nationality," Blinken said.

Upon touching down at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Blinken also said that the United States "stands with Israel and its people, and we will always stand -- resolutely -- against terrorism."

Blinken is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, a senior Palestinian Authority official announced.

The visit came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden told Jewish community leaders he had "not given up hope" on returning Americans taken hostage in Gaza to the United States.

Earlier in the week, Biden reiterated U.S. support for Israel and condemned the attack by Hamas as a "violation of every code of human morality."