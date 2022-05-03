Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday

52nd annual Conference on the Americas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China, the State Department said.

Blinken will give the speech at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT) at Washington's George Washington University, at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement.

After more than a year in office, the administration of President Joe Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second-largest economy and Washington's main strategic rival.

The administration announced a strategy for the Indo-Pacific in February in which it vowed to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the region to counter what it sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence.

It has said it is working on a separate strategy for China, but has faced significant distractions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A source familiar with plans for the China strategy told Reuters last week that the contents covered publicly by Blinken were not expected to be very detailed and would largely be a compilation of statements the administration has already made about China.

Biden is due to host leaders of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Washington on May 12 and May 13 and he is expected to visit Asia, including South Korea and Japan, later in the month.

While U.S.-China relations remain tense over a broad range of issues, senior U.S. officials say that two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support - a welcome development.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; additional reporting by Simon Lewis and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup In Talks With Potential Buyers For Russia Retail Ops: Bloomberg

    Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said that Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is reportedly in "active dialog" with potential buyers of its consumer and commercial banking operations in Russia. Investors had grown increasingly concerned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting financial sanctions upon many of Russia's largest banks -- would thwart Citigroup's efforts to exit its operations in Russia. Fraser said Citigroup still intends to sell those divisions, even as it continues to serve co

  • Citi moving forward with plans to sell Russia units, report says

    Citigroup Inc. CEO Jane Faser said in an interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference that the megabank is moving ahead with the sale of its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia. Fraser said the bank is in active discussions, according to a Reuters report of a Bloomberg TV interview with Fraser. Some had worried that the sale had been shelved because of sanctions against Russia. Citigroup has had 3,000 employees in Russia and a total exposure of $9.8 billion, according to

  • Ukraine faces grain harvest storage crunch as exports struggle

    Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. Since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in late February, the country has been forced to export grain by train over its western border or from its small Danube river ports rather than by sea. APK-Inform said on Tuesday that Ukraine's exports could total only 45.5 million tonnes of 2021's record harvest of 86 million tonnes and grain and oilseeds stocks at the end of the current season might reach an all-time 21.3 million tonne high.

  • Ukrainian girl, 5, gets lifesaving heart treatment in Israel

    Five-year-old Karina Andreiko wasn't hurt in the war in Ukraine. Stressed by the long search for why her daughter was smaller than other kids — and by the war with Russia — Karina's mother last month sought help from an Israeli field hospital about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the family's home near the Ukrainian-Polish border. A doctor there listened to Karina's heart, heard a murmur and conducted an ultrasound.

  • U.S. wants U.N. Security Council vote on N.Korea sanctions in May

    The United States would like the U.N. Security Council to vote during May to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Tuesday. The United States circulated an initial draft resolution to the 15-member council last month that proposed banning tobacco and halving oil exports to North Korea and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group. However, Russia and China have already signaled opposition to boosting sanctions in response to Pyongyang's March launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile - its first since 2017.

  • New York lawmaker Antonio Delgado named lieutenant governor

    Delgado, a Democrat and Afro-Latino man, will take on the role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest.

  • Despite war, Arconic continues to operate in Russia due to litigation

    For Pittsburgh-based Arconic Corp., which specializes in manufacturing lightweight metals, pulling out of Russia completely proves to not be feasible, due to litigation with the country’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service that predates the war in Ukraine.

  • Drone carrying guns into Canada from US intercepted after crashing into tree

    Police in Port Lambton, Ontario, called after device carrying shopping bag of guns flew into tree and operator fled in vehicle Officers suspect the drone travelled east from Michigan across the St Clair River, which separates the US and Canada. Photograph: Ontario Provincial Police Police in Canada have intercepted a drone which crossed the border from the United States carrying a shopping bag with nearly a dozen handguns – but only after the pilot crashed the device into a nearby tree. Officers

  • Solomon Islands to supervise Chinese police operating there -official

    China's police presence under a new security pact will boost the capabilities of the Solomon Islands but they will not use techniques seen in Hong Kong, the Pacific island country's top diplomat to Australia said in a radio interview on Monday. Already on guard about the pact because of concerns it gives China's military a strategic foothold in the Pacific, Western allies are also worried that Chinese police sent there may use the same "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The Solomon Islands is "beefing up their capability" after local police were unable to contain anti-government riots in the Chinatown section of the capital Honiara in November, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia Robert Sisilo told ABC Radio.

  • What percentage of Americans support Roe v. Wade? How people really feel about abortion, according to polls

    Since 1989, between 52% and 66% of U.S. adults have said they want Roe v. Wade to remain, according to polling conducted by Gallup.

  • Xiaomi sees slump in Indian smartphone market share amid challenges but holds onto top spot

    Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi, facing rising challenges from Indian regulators and economic headwinds, lost market share in India's smartphone market in the first quarter but remains No 1 overall in the country. Xiaomi's latest run-in with Indian authorities came over the weekend, when the Enforcement Directorate, India's financial investigation agency, seized US$725 million from the Chinese firm, accusing it of breaking the country's foreign exchange laws by making illegal remittances abroad

  • What are ‘koinobori,’ and why are they all over Japan this week?

    Here's what you need to know about koinobori, a Japanese tradition that's centuries old.

  • U.S. job openings set new records, while the ‘great resignation’ hits a new high

    U.S. job openings climbed to a record 11.55 in March, while the number of people quitting also hit an all-time high — more signs of a tight labor market.

  • India's top steelmaker will stop importing Russian coal due to 'uncertainties' created by Western sanctions on Moscow

    Tata Steel was India's biggest importer of Russian coal in the first quarter, bringing in 617,000 tonnes, according to data from CoalMint.

  • Donald Trump’s legacy will be overturning US abortion law, but Republicans may live to regret it

    When US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, people took to the streets in huge numbers. Sombre vigils turned quickly into a call to arms.

  • CDC: COVID-19 hospitalizations on the Space Coast have increased toward end of April

    Hospitalizations increase and cases remain elevated on Space Coast, according to CDC data.

  • The Controversy Over China's New Embassy in London Reflects Growing Tensions With the West

    Locals are fighting to rename nearby streets to protest Chinese government atrocities

  • Boris Johnson on past conduct with women: ‘We all wonder whether we might’ve done things differently’

    Boris Johnson said every human “wonders whether they might have done things differently” when challenged over his past conduct towards women.

  • Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 10 weeks into the war and with its troops making only marginal gains in Ukraine’s east, Russia is focused on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Br

  • Rescue Group Working to Save Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis from Slaughter in China

    China Rescue Dogs is moving dozens of canines from a breeding farm in Shanghai to a sanctuary to save the pets from being sent to the slaughterhouse