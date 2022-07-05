Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With Chinese Counterpart on Ukraine War

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Iain Marlow
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Daniel Kritenbrink
    United States diplomat

(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a candid discussion about the war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a summit in Indonesia that’s set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion, a top official said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We’ve had a number of communications at senior levels with our Chinese counterparts about what we expect, not just from the People’s Republic of China but from really all responsible members of the international community regarding Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine,” Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink told reporters in Washington on Tuesday.

“This will be another opportunity, I think, to have a candid exchange on that, and to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do, and not to do, in the context of Ukraine,” he added.

Blinken leaves for Bali on Wednesday to attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting before continuing on to Thailand. He will meet Wang on Saturday, the first face-to-face encounter between the two since October, amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and China, which announced a “no limits” friendship with Russia just before the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Blinken’s priority in his meeting with Wang will be to emphasize the US commitment to “intense diplomacy” with Beijing and to “manage responsibly the intense competition” between the two countries, Kritenbrink said, adding that the US wants to do everything possible to “prevent any miscalculation that could lead inadvertently to conflict and confrontation.”

Biden to Get Little Inflation Relief If He Eases China Tariffs

Blinken will lead efforts at the G20 meeting -- whose members represent about 80% of global GDP -- to focus on the role Russia’s invasion and effective blockade of Ukrainian grain exports have played in sparking an international food crisis, according to Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui.

“G20 countries should hold Russia accountable and insist that it support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery,” Toloui said.

Blinken will also press to have the ministers discuss the political situation in Myanmar, where the US has accused the military rulers of genocide against the Rohingya minority, the officials said.

The top US diplomat isn’t expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is also scheduled to attend the gathering, State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier on Tuesday. US officials have maintained that talks would be pointless unless Russia shows that it is meaningfully interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok’s US Data Admission Stokes Fresh Concerns With Republican FCC Member

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s admission that some China-based workers have access to data on US users provided fresh ammunition to a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission who is trying to get the video-sharing service dropped from major app stores. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immedia

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit

  • Parade shooting 'person of interest' in custody

    A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30. Robert Crimo III, described as a 'person of interest' was taken into custody. (July 5)

  • Consolidated Communications doubles its gigabit internet service offering

    Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is doubling down on high-speed internet service it provides locally, offering speeds up to 2 gigabits to residential customers.

  • Morgan Stanley Seeks to Bar Adviser Accused of Shooting Coworker

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is seeking to bar a 90-year-old financial adviser from its facilities after he was accused of shooting a coworker at the company’s Oklahoma City offices last week. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Sh

  • Femsa to Buy Valora for Up to $1.2 Billion in Europe Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Fomento Economico Mexicano, the largest operator of convenience stores in Latin America, agreed to buy Switzerland’s Valora for as much as $1.2 billion to push into Europe. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBitcoin Hints at

  • Entire industries in Germany could collapse due to Russian natural-gas supply cuts: union head

    "We aren't dealing with erratic decisions but with economic warfare, completely rational and very clear," said Germany economy minister Robert Habeck.

  • How to safely transfer your crypto to a cold storage wallet

    Cold storage wallets offer the best crypto-security to guard your digital assets in the precarious conditions of bear markets.

  • Philippines’ Marcos Open to Military Exchanges With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he’s open to military exchanges with China, as he sought ways to expand ties between the two nations beyond the South China Sea territorial dispute.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in

  • Zimbabwe Sells Gold Coins to Ease US Dollar in High Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s central bank plans to sell gold coins to the public from July 25 as a store of value to stabilize the nation’s tumbling currency and offer an alternative to the US dollar. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBitcoi

  • Natural Gas Stocks Tumble, Futures Fall As Demand Outlook Weakens

    Natural gas stocks fell Tuesday, despite a tight global market, amid expectations that demand will contract in coming months.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Begins Expansion Process Amid Turkey Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO formally signed off on plans to bring Sweden and Finland into the defense alliance, moving a step closer to bolstering its eastern front against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in Jul

  • Are markets underestimating how far the Fed must go to tame inflation?

    The Federal Reserve isn’t even four months into its latest interest-rate -hiking cycle, and yet investors are already pricing in rate cuts as soon as next year, the latest sign that the market is bracing — or perhaps rather hoping — for a swift return to the easy-money monetary policy that helped drive the roaring stock market of the years following the 2008 financial crisis. Deutsche Bank economist Jim Reid pointed out in his latest “Chart of the Day” note sent to the German investment bank’s clients that the Fed funds futures market, a derivatives market that allows investors to place bets on the direction of the Fed’s interest-rate policy, is already anticipating a pivot back toward easy monetary policy at some point next year.

  • Blinken sets G-20 meeting with Chinese FM; silent on Russia

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will see his Chinese counterpart this week at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 bloc of nations that will likely exacerbate splits over Russia’s war in Ukraine. While strained U.S.-China ties will be the focus of Blinken’s talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the broader G-20 gathering in Indonesia of leading industrialized nations will almost certainly be overshadowed by the Ukraine conflict and its effect on global food and energy security.

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried, failed 6 times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to 'rig' the 2016 election.

  • In Putin's Russia, the Arrests Are Spreading Quickly and Widely

    They came for Dmitry Kolker, an ailing physicist, in the intensive care ward. They came for Ivan Fedotov, a hockey star, as he was leaving practice with a film crew in tow. They came for Vladimir Mau, a state university rector, the week he was reelected to the board of Gazprom. The message sent by these high-profile detentions: Nearly anyone is now punishable in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The flurry of arrests across the country in recent days has signaled that the Kremlin is intent on tightening

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko

  • Turkey Renews Threat to Veto Sweden and Finland’s NATO Bids

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTurkey is threatening to veto NATO membership for S

  • Joe Rogan says he refuses to host Trump on his podcast soon after saying Gov. Ron DeSantis would make a good president

    "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," Rogan said.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.