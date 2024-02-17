Blinken: Progress toward Palestinian state 'more urgent than ever'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state is the way out of continued violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

"I think there's an extraordinary opportunity before Israel in the months ahead to actually once and for all end that cycle," Blinken said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has categorically rejected calls for an independent Palestine, including in recent remarks following a call with US President Joe Biden.

But Blinken said that Israel has the opportunity make major diplomatic advances by making progress toward a two-state solution, as "virtually every Arab country now genuinely wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations."

It is "more urgent than ever to proceed to a Palestinian state, one that also ensures the security of Israel and makes the necessary commitments to do so," Blinken said.

Doing so could result in an integrated region where Iran is isolated and "Israel is secure in ways that it's never been before," Blinken said.