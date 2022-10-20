Blinken: Putin’s declaration of martial law in Ukraine ‘speaks to his desperation’

Julia Shapero
·1 min read

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent declaration of martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine “speaks to his desperation” in his faltering war.

“I think it’s another sign of Putin’s desperation,” Blinken told “Good Morning America” in an interview set to air on Thursday.

“Just in the last few weeks, he’s tried to mobilize more forces. He’s gone through with this sham annexation of Ukrainian territory,” Blinken said. “Now, in saying he’s declared martial law in places that he claims have people that somehow want to be part of Russia, that speaks to his desperation.”

Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that he formally annexed late last month. The order — which did not provide much detail as to what the martial law declaration will entail — went into effect on Thursday.

Blinken is not the first to suggest that Putin’s latest moves indicate a sense of desperation. As the Russian president called up 300,000 additional troops and doubled down on his nuclear threats last month, retired Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, said Putin appeared to be “quite desperate.”

Former CIA Director and retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus said earlier this month that he thinks Putin is “literally out of moves.”

“The reality on the battlefield now is desperate for Putin,” Petraeus said. “There’s literally nothing he can do. It is irreversible.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Crisis: Tesla Won't Stop Production in Germany

    Winter promises to be harsh in Europe. The European Union's support for Ukraine has created a giant chasm between the European countries and Russia. Russia is the main gas supplier for many countries on the continent such as Germany, the largest European economy.

  • State Department cites ‘abundant evidence’ Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine

    U.S. officials say they have “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian-built drones in its months-long conflict with neighboring Ukraine. In a statement late Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S., along with its British and French allies, raised the issue of Iran’s transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia during a…

  • How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger

    By Matt Villano It’s a difficult fact: Hunger is everywhere. According to the most recent United Nations estimates, between 720 and 811 million people went hungry in 2020. The organization’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report indicates that high costs and low affordability also mean billions of individuals around the … The post How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics won’t help Putin win war against Ukraine, Scholz says

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia’s massive missile and kamikaze drone attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine the tactics of “scorched earth” and added that it won’t help Putin win the war, news agency Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

  • Romanians protest cost of living in latest European action

    Several thousand protesters in Romania joined an anti-poverty march Thursday in the capital to express dismay over the rising cost of living, marking the latest protest in Europe over high prices and pay that workers say has not kept pace with inflation. The march in Bucharest was organized by the National Trade Union Confederation, Cartel Alfa, which said the cost of energy, food and other essentials are “spiraling to levels that send millions of workers into poverty.” Inflation has hit a record high in the Eastern European country, a European Union member since 2007.

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in office

    Liz Truss lasted 44 days in office, the shortest ever for a British prime minister.

  • 'Chinese chorizo' honors fusion of two cultures in Arizona

    If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Feng-Feng Yeh might never have learned about a lesser-known chapter of Chinese American history in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Looking for inspiration, Yeh delved into the local history of Chinese immigrants, which she'd heard only bits and pieces of all her life. On the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center website, she learned that Chinese-owned mom-and-pop grocery stores were a thriving industry in Tucson from the 1900s on.

  • UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action program

    The Indian government's flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where "life" is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors like switching off vehicle engines at traffic lights, turning off taps when not in use and switching to longer-lasting alternatives to single-use plastic bags. The program hopes to “mobilize one billion Indians as well as people in other countries to become individuals who practice sustainable lifestyles," Param Iyer, CEO of Niti Aayog, a government-supported think tank that are spearheading the Mission Life program alongside India’s federal environment and climate change ministry.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Fired Missile Near RAF Jet in September

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians were warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country’s power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks this month, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged people to use as little electricity as possible. Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for H

  • Russia's military leadership has only become 'increasingly dysfunctional,' UK intel says

    UK intelligence said Russia is running out of junior officers to help organize and lead newly drafted reservists as Putin's war in Ukraine drags on.

  • U.S. reveals ballistic missile submarine's presence in Persian Gulf

    The U.S. military made an unusual disclosure Wednesday, revealing the presence of a submerged nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Persian Gulf .

  • Collaborator Saldo says all so-called "authorities" are leaving Kherson

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 11:53 Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo has announced that the so-called leadership of Kherson Oblast has decided to move to the left bank [of the Dnipro River] due to the alleged preparation of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Ukrainian people win EU's 2022 Sakharov freedom prize

    The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the people of Ukraine its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to honour their fight against Russia's invasion. The award comes with prize money of 50,000 euros ($49,100), which will be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society. The prize, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Iran has rejected claims that it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for Russian forces to use in the invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter Thursday that he has spoken on the phone with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the issue. Amirabdollahian describes the claim Iran was sending missiles and drones to Russia as “baseless."

  • Silo Wellness Announces LOI for Potentially Largest Psilocybin Retreat Center in Oregon and the World - If November's Election Is Favorable; and an Oregon Real Estate Law and Psilocybin Industry Primer

    Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet for a joint venture with New Frontier Ranch in the majestic Green Springs area of Jackson County Oregon, east of Ashland, pending the results of the opt-out ballot measure in the upcoming November 8th ...

  • Breaking off diplomatic ties with Iran won't prevent talks on compensation for downed Ukrainian Boeing, Kuleba

    Breaking off diplomatic ties with Iran due to its supplying Russia with weapons won't prevent talks on compensation for Iran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian commercial airliner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said at a briefing on Oct. 19.

  • Putin imposes martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine, forced office return?: 5 Things podcast

    Russian President Vladimir Putin imposes martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine, Trump allegedly helped conspire to defraud the U.S.: 5 Things podcast

  • Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message

    The singer wants to highlight the impact of social media on our mental health in the last 20 years.

  • EU leaders to go head-to-head at divisive summit on energy crisis

    European Union leaders are heading into a two-day summit starting on Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis.

  • India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

    Advisory comes after Putin imposes martial law in four Ukrainian regions