Blinken: Russia 'failing' in its Ukraine war aims

After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims against Ukraine. Blinken's trip with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded in late February. (April 25)

  • Russia reported a large fire at an oil depot in the same area that its officials claimed was earlier attacked by Ukrainian helicopters

    On April 14, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking residential areas in Bryansk with helicopters, leaving seven people injured.

  • Emmanuel Macron declares victory in French election that had Europe on edge

    French President Emmanuel Macron declared victory in his reelection race after polling agencies projected him as the winner Sunday. Macron's opponent, the far-right Marine Le Pen, concede the race.

  • U.S. visits Kyiv, steps up military aid for Ukraine

    STORY: In a visit designed to show Western support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy and other top officials in Kyiv late on Sunday (April 24), after a train journey from Poland. U.S. officials said the cabinet secretaries pledged new assistance worth $713 million for Zelenskiy's government and other countries in the region that are fearful of further Russian aggression.The meeting between the U.S. delegation and Ukraine's leaders ran for three hours, or more than double the allotted time, a U.S. official said.Before the visit by Blinken and Austin, Ukrainian officials drew up a list of weapons urgently needed from the United States, such as anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armored vehicles and tanks, Zelenskiy aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News on Sunday.The high level U.S. visit highlighted the shift in the conflict since Ukrainian forces, armed with a massive influx of weapons from the West, fought off a Russian assault on the capital Kyiv.

  • Heavy weaponry pours into Ukraine as commanders become more desperate

    Russian forces are attempting a pincer movement on Ukrainian forces in the Donbas. Will Western artillery, tanks and drones get there in time?

  • Ukraine says Blinken in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy

    STORY: An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had arrived in Kyiv on Sunday and was holding talks with the country's leader.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was also expected in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, marking the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since the start of the Russian invasion two months ago.An aide to Zelenskiy told NBC News that Ukrainian officials planned to ask Blinken and Austin for more powerful weapons, such as anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems.The White House has not confirmed any visit by the two. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.In an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral, Zelenskiy vowed his country would overcome “dark times.”"Don't let rage destroy us from the inside. Turn it into our accomplishments on the outside. Turn it into a kind force to defeat the powers of evil."Many across Ukraine observed Orthodox Easter on Sunday in bombed out churches, including in Kharkiv, where several residents have also taken shelter in a church basement.Others braved conditions in the besieged port city Mariupol to celebrate the holiday.“Thank God we have made it to Easter. I trust in God and I hope for peace, for a better life for my children."In Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces attempted to storm the Azovstal steel plant, a main Ukrainian stronghold for the last of the city's defenders.Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address released by Zelenskiy's office on Sunday that Urkaine was offering Russia a "special" round of negotiations to be held in Mariupol to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city.

  • Russians Have Already Committed So Many War Crimes, It Will Take Years to Tally Them All Up

    Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via GettyZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine—It was the terrible stench they remembered as they left Mariupol. Before Russian airstrikes it was a city of nearly half a million people. Today dead bodies are still rotting under the debris of bombed buildings while only a few hundred Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold on.It is possible to escape from a burning city but the smell—like the pain of loss—stays with you for a long time.Shells crashed around the Lyubomirsky family and

  • Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

    Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

  • Rheinmetall seeks to export heavy weapons to Ukraine, source says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, in what would be the first heavy weapons shipment from Germany to Ukraine. The company is seeking an export licence for the vehicles in their current state, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them to Ukraine, the source said, confirming a report in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Rheinmetall's move is set to force Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a clear position on whether heavy weapons can be sent directly from Germany to Ukraine because the Marder deal requires approval from the national security council, which is chaired by Scholz.

  • U.S. pledges more support, diplomat return to Kyiv

    STORY: "When it comes to Russia's war aims, Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding. Russia has sought as his principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine, to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed," Blinken told a briefing in Poland on Monday (April 25) after the two officials returned from the meeting.The visit was designed to show Western support for Ukraine and the cabinet secretaries also pledged new aid worth $713 million for Zelenskiy's government and countries in the region, where Russia's invasion has raised fears of further aggression by Moscow. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".It also highlighted the shift in the conflict since Ukrainian forces, armed with a massive influx of weapons from the West, successfully repelled a Russian assault on Kyiv.Russian forces have regrouped to try to capture more territory in the southeastern Donbas region, letting foreign leaders visit the capital and some Western nations resume their diplomatic presence in recent weeks, but Washington has been cautious about a return amid sporadic Russian missile attacks.

  • The military race for low Earth orbit satellites - and why China is behind

    In Ukraine, Russian forces have bombarded telecommunications towers and damaged cables but Ukraine's military bases have stayed online. Some parts of the country have remained connected through a network of more than 10,000 small satellite dishes plugged into the Starlink system, a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites owned and operated by SpaceX, a private US aerospace company. Starlink has become such an essential service that Ukraine's aerial reconnaissance unit has reportedly us

  • France's Macron defeats far-right Le Pen

    STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron won reelection on Sunday, defeating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin, heading off what would have been a political earthquake.In a speech below the Eiffel tower, Macron acknowledged those on the political left who voted for him reluctantly, only in order to prevent the far-right candidate from winning."Many of our compatriots voted for me not out of support for my ideas but to block those of the extreme right. I want to thank them and I know that I have a duty towards them in the years to come."Macron supporters cheered and waved French and EU flags as the results rolled in.On the outskirts of Paris, dejected Le Pen supporters booed the election outcome.Farther north, Le Pen fans expressed unbridled anger, as they view Marcon as an elitist with contempt for ordinary people.Le Pen conceded the race not long after the polls closed, but vowed to keep up the fight, with the June parliamentary elections in mind."The French are showing tonight a wish for a strong counter-power against Emmanuel Macron... [FLASH] The match is not completely over, since in a few weeks, the legislative elections will take place." Opposition parties on the left and right will immediately start a major push to try to vote in a parliament and government opposed to Macron, whose margin of victory looked to be tighter than when he first beat Le Pen five years ago, underlining how many French remain unimpressed with him and his domestic record.In what may be a sign of things to come, police fired tear gas at demonstrators Sunday night. Protests over Macron's pro-business reforms plagued his first five years in office.Despite the social discontent, the 44-year-old became the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.EU allies were pleased, hailing the centrist candidate's victory as a reprieve, following 2020's Brexit, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the rise of a new generation of nationalist leaders.

  • Russian ambassador to U.S. says mission's work 'blockaded' - RIA

    Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have also come under pressure and more than 300 Russian staff have been expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out foreign diplomats in response. The Russian ambassador to Poland told Reuters last week that the blocking of his embassy's bank accounts last month could eventually prevent it from functioning, in which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.

  • As Mariupol is destroyed, NATO must make it clear to Putin that he will not win.

    NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.

  • Afghan defence minister says will not tolerate 'invasions'

    Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan. The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens in Kunar and Khost provinces. Pakistan, which has not confirmed any involvement in airstrikes inside Afghanistan's borders, said the two countries are "brotherly countries".

  • Russia-Ukraine war: U.S. says Putin ‘failing’ to reach war goals, looks for Moscow to be weakened militarily

    The United States will deliver more military aid and return a diplomatic presence to Ukraine, officials told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to Kyiv.

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich will likely be sanctioned by the US as peace talks fail to make progress, insiders say

    Insiders told Bloomberg the oligarch had failed to make a breakthrough with President Zelenskiy's chief of staff, as White House mulls sanctions.

  • German business confidence unexpectedly rises, Ifo says

    "After the initial shock of the Russian attack, the German economy has shown its resilience," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

  • Russia's Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow

    Putin, dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie, stood to one side in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed. When Patriarch Kirill announced "Christ has risen", Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply "Truly he is risen".

  • Ukraine: US officials meet with President Zelenskyy

    According to an adviser to Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv.

  • What are the sanctions doing to Russia?

    Andrei Movchan, a London based Russian financial manager, offers his insight and opinions about the effects the economic squeeze is having on Russia, and what it has the potential to achieve