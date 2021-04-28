Blinken says allegations Kerry betrayed Israelis are 'utter nonsense'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin McFall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken dismissed allegations that climate envoy John Kerry gave Iran information about Israeli military operations when he was secretary of state for Barack Obama.

"It is utter nonsense," He told CNN Jake Taper in an interview. "It’s really unfortunate that people will continue to try and play politics with this."

Kerry was accused of informing Iranian officials of at least 200 Israeli-backed attacks against Iranian interests in Syria during his time as secretary of state under Barack Obama. The allegations were levied by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a leaked audiotape obtained by Iran International and shared with The New York Times Monday.

JOHN KERRY DENIES ALLEGATIONS HE DIVULGED ISRAEL’S COVERT OPERATIONS

Kerry, along with the Biden administration, has denied he shared the information with the Iranian foreign minister, but Republicans on the Hill have continued to call for an investigation and his resignation.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Israeli counterpart just one day after the allegations surfaced to address "serious concerns" with Iran’s nuclear development.

Israel has condemned the U.S. attempts to reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and prevent Iranian nuclear development, insisting the agreement will have the reverse effect.

U.S. officials are set to continue indirect talks with Iran about the agreement later this week in Vienna.

"The United States updated Israel on the talks in Vienna and emphasized strong U.S. interest in consulting closely with Israel on the nuclear issue going forward," the White House said in a statement following the meeting Tuesday. "The United States and Israel agreed to establish an inter-agency working group to focus particular attention on the growing threat of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Precision Guided Missiles produced by Iran and provided to its proxies in the Middle East Region."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel have grown under Biden's administration, which has reversed several Trump-era policies Israel supported, including the rejection of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and removing the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

But in Tuesday's statement, the White House said it remains "unyielding in its commitment to Israel’s security and will work to strengthen all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership."

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyans bitter over al-Qaeda US embassy compensation snub

    Kenyan victims of 1998 US embassy bombing lament exclusion from $335m compensation deal.

  • Senate approves Biden's pick for top Pentagon policy job

    The Senate voted 49-45 on Tuesday evening to confirm Colin Kahl as undersecretary of defense for policy.Why it matters: Kahl is the third of President Biden's Pentagon nominees to be confirmed by the Senate, but faced one of the most contentious confirmation processes so far for the new administration, reports Politico.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Kahl previously worked at the Pentagon as a top Middle East policy official and also served as national security advisor to Biden during the Obama administration, per Politico.Kahl's nomination faced fierce Republican opposition on the basis of some of his policy opinions in the Middle East, including support for the 2015 Iran Deal and opposing former President Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.He had also previously landed in hot water over social media posts criticizing the GOP.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden picks Shyu for DoD research and engineering chief

    President Joe Biden will nominate Heidi Shyu, the Army's former acquisition chief, to be the Pentagon's undersecretary for research and engineering, Defense News has learned.

  • Scots don't want ‘disruption’ of second referendum, Tony Blair claims

    Tony Blair has cast doubt on whether Nicola Sturgeon's SNP winning a majority in next week's Holyrood election gives her a mandate for a second independence referendum. The former prime minister said he "would frankly doubt" whether Scots wanted to go through another referendum campaign and argued they did not want the "disruption" it would cause. But he said it may become "difficult" for Boris Johnson to resist giving Ms Sturgeon the powers for another vote if "opinion looks as though it is fixed" in favour of separation. The former Labour leader claimed the Union would "already be in tatters" if his government had not created devolution in 1999, despite the SNP using the reins of power in Scotland to drive up support for separation. He predicted that Scots would "ultimately" vote again to stay in the UK if there was a second referendum but admitted that there were "weaknesses" in the way his government implemented devolution that have helped the nationalists. In particular, Mr Blair told ITV News it was a mistake "not to build real cultural ties and emphasise the enormous things that the different countries in the United Kingdom have in common". SNP set for landslide victory His intervention came as opinion polls indicate the SNP is on course for a landslide victory on May 6 and a fourth term in power, with Ms Sturgeon on the cusp of winning an overall majority. She plans to use her victory to ramp up pressure on Mr Johnson to drop his opposition to a second referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023, when Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic. However, the polls have also indicated a drop in support for separation below 50 per cent and the majority of Scots do not want another referendum within the next two years. A survey last week found 44 per cent of Scots said they would support the Prime Minister if he rejected Ms Sturgeon's demand for a separation vote, compared to 33 per cent who would oppose this refusal. Asked whether an SNP majority next week would be a mandate for a second referendum, Mr Blair said: "I'm not sure that even if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament that it necessarily means that people want to go through the disruption of an independence campaign – I would frankly doubt that." Devolution 'didn't end argument' Devolution was a key commitment in the Labour manifesto in the 1997 general election that saw Mr Blair swept to power, although he admitted in his memoirs he was never a "passionate believer" in it and thought creating Holyrood was a dangerous path. He told ITV News: "Where I think we were wrong was in believing that devolution would end the argument of independence – it hasn’t ended it, but it is still a very substantial part of the bulwark against it. "My best bet is that Scotland will vote ultimately to remain inside the UK... I agree it has proved to be a tougher fight than we anticipated, although in 2014 when we had the referendum – and the majority was for Scotland to stay – that ended the issue...until Brexit put it back on the agenda." Asked whether he thought flying the Union flag on UK government buildings was a gimmick, he said: "I don't think that's the thing that's going to make the difference, it's emphasising what we do have in common." Keith Brown, the SNP's depute leader, said: "Only the people of Scotland will decide if they want to have an independence referendum, not Tony Blair or Boris Johnson, although it is no surprise to see a former Labour Prime Minister siding with the Tories in their Trump-like bid to deny democracy."

  • MLB experts on Francisco Lindor's struggles | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reveals what MLB talent evaluators have told him regarding Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, and the hitting trends the superstar is showing at the plate. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Saudi crown prince defends austerity steps, social loosening

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out a vigorous defense of his domestic policies and the thinking behind his push to transform Saudi Arabia economically and socially during a wide-ranging interview broadcast across Saudi television channels late Tuesday. In the lengthy interview that stretched past midnight, the crown prince also expressed hopes for good relations with rival Iran and said that Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration in Washington were in agreement on most issues of mutual concern.

  • Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

    President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The crowd inside the Capitol will be a fraction of the hundreds of members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, top government officials and guests who typically attend, to allow for more social distancing in a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 572,000 Americans. But security will be higher than usual, even for what is officially designated a "National Special Security Event," with the Secret Service in charge of security.

  • Should you buy Nvidia stock? Here are the key numbers to look at now

    Nvidia Corp. is a well-known company to technology enthusiasts and investors alike. Nvidia (NVDA) is the predominant designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are the critical components of graphics cards used for high-end PC gaming and other graphically intense applications. Its main competitor for GPUs is Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) although Intel Corp. (INTC) is working on new products to compete in the space.

  • Merck taps five Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 drug production

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, to expand production and access to its experimental COVID-19 drug. The partnership will give the companies license to supply Merck's molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said. Merck said the move is to help address the raging new wave of COVID-19 in India, which has reported more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past six days.

  • Congo to lose 1.3 million COVID-19 shots after delayed distribution

    Health authorities are reallocating around 75% of Democratic Republic of Congo's 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to other African countries to make sure they're used before they expire, a UNICEF representative said on Monday. Congo received the doses from the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility on March 2, but delayed the rollout after several European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot in response to reports of rare blood clots. The country began its vaccination campaign on April 19, but had administered doses to just 1,265 people out of its population of over 85 million as of Saturday, according to the state biomedical research laboratory.

  • Man fatally shot another in the leg during attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say

    The man was charged with capital murder.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

    Physicians, assemble. A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners. All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values. This is an unequivocally good video of Republican members of Congress telling people to get vaccinated. It also frames getting vaccinated as a means to regaining "freedom" and ending "lockdowns." It talks about returning to church and assuaging fears of cutting corners. https://t.co/YiJHnKoYtz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 27, 2021 Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says