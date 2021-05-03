Blinken says Biden inherited an immigration system that was 'broken intentionally'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it.

In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame.

"No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation."

O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law."

Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable."

More stories from theweek.com
5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes
Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure
What the Elon Musk backlash is really about

Recommended Stories

  • Hillary Clinton warns of "huge consequences" over U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN Sunday the U.S. has to focus on "two huge consequences" following President Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.Driving the news: Axios reported Friday that Clinton and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice expressed concern to the House Foreign Affairs Committee over the move. When CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Clinton what she thought of the decision, she said: "Well, it's been made, and I know it is a very difficult decision."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat else she's saying: The first major consequence was "the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban," Clinton said."Probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future," she added.Clinton said it's important to protect the "many thousands of Afghans" who worked with the U.S. and NATO, "who stood up and spoke out for women’s rights and human rights." She expressed hopes a visa program could be set up for them in the U.S."There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow," she said. "And of course, the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State."The bottom line: "It's one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself, but we can’t afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision," Clinton said.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: Biden administration's hard exit from AfghanistanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris confirms role as new chair of National Space Council, saying she is 'honored' to take up the role

    "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council," Kamala Harris tweeted.

  • South Africa to clamp down on captive lion breeding, minister says

    South Africa will clamp down on captive lion breeding after a review panel concluded the industry risked the conservation of wild lions and harmed tourism, the environment minister said on Sunday. In the nearly 600-page report, the panel appointed by the ministry in 2019 recommended that South Africa end the breeding and keeping of captive lions for economic gain, including hunting them and tourist interactions such as cub petting. The panel also recommended an immediate moratorium on the trade of lion derivatives such as bones, which they found to pose major risks to wild lion populations in South Africa.

  • Sanders: Waiving COVID-19 vaccine patents both practical and 'moral' responsibility for U.S.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said it's not only a "moral responsibility" for the United States to help vaccinate the rest of the world — including India which is experiencing a devastating surge — against COVID-19. It's "also in our own self-interest," Sanders argued, because otherwise "this pandemic ... is going to come back and bite us at one point or another." To avoid that, he told NBC News' Chuck Todd, "we should deal with this issue through the World Trade Organization of protecting the intellectual property rights of the drug companies." In other words, Sanders wants to waive patents so poorer countries can produce their own vaccines, rather than relying only on excess supply from wealthier nations. NEW: @SenSanders says the U.S. has "a moral responsibility" to help the rest of the world in the fight against Covid. It is also "in our self-interest. Because if this pandemic continues to spread in other countries, it is going to come back and bite us at one point or another." pic.twitter.com/OsOPdqzryg — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 2, 2021 ABC News' Martha Raddatz and CBS News' John Dickerson pressed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, respectively, about the issue on Sunday, with Raddatz noting that Sanders and other senators are pressuring President Biden to act. Sullivan and Klain didn't provide clear answers, but they both said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working on the matter and there should be an update in the "coming days." When asked about pressure on the White House to temporarily waive patent rules for vaccines, WH national sec. adviser Jake Sullivan says "we should have a way forward in the coming days." https://t.co/Q1ZKAFHT94 pic.twitter.com/dOetQidWQd — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 2, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructureWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Matt Gaetz: Democrat calls out ‘bro culture’ as former ally’s letter emerges

    Joel Greenberg says Gaetz ‘involved in sexual activities’ with 17-year-old as Anna Eskamani decries ‘extreme’ bro culture Matt Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and said he will not resign from Congress. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP A Florida Democrat who released audio of a strange voicemail from Matt Gaetz has called the scandal-hit Republican congressman “one of the most extreme examples of bro culture”, adding: “We can’t hold back in calling out a hostile and dangerous culture for women and girls.” Gaetz is reportedly under investigation for matters including allegedly paying for sex with an underage girl. This week, the Daily Beast obtained a letter in which a former ally said he and Gaetz were “involved in sexual activities” with the 17-year-old. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and said he will not resign from Congress. The Florida state representative Anna Eskamani, 30 and from Orlando, was quoted by the Tampa Bay Times in a piece which also reported how senior Republicans refused to comment on Gaetz’s behaviour. In the short voicemail, which Eskamani says was sent on 19 July 2019, the Seminole county tax collector Joel Greenberg says he and Gaetz “were just chatting about you and your lovely qualities”. Gaetz adds: “We think you’re the future of the Democratic party in Florida!” Greenberg then says: “See, I know you’re the future of it, there’s no thinking involved. Anyway, uh, if you get this and you feel like chatting, give me a shout back. Hope you’re well. Hope you had a nice Fourth, later.” Eskamani said she first thought the voicemail was just part of “another day being a woman in politics”, but had released it because she hoped others would step forward with accounts of interactions with Greenberg and Gaetz. Greenberg and Gaetz are now estranged, as the former faces a 33-count indictment including accusations of stalking and sex trafficking. His lawyer has indicated he may be willing to cooperate with federal authorities. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House, has said he will not take action against Gaetz unless charges are filed. The letter obtained by the Daily Beast was written by Greenberg as he sought help from Roger Stone, a close ally of Donald Trump, in an attempt to secure a pardon before the then president left office. “On more than one occasion,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old girl, “this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s first congressional district and myself. “From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the congressman.” The website also said it had obtained private messages between Greenberg and Stone. “If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” the website said Greenberg wrote. “I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone was quoted as replying. “I will know more in the next 24 hours. I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.” Stone was one of a number of allies and aides pardoned by Trump in December, over charges arising from the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. Trump had already commuted Stone’s sentence to more than three years in jail. “I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” the Beast said Stone wrote to Greenberg in January. Stone denied asking for or receiving payment for pursuing a pardon but told the Beast he had told Greenberg to prepare a document explaining his prosecution. Gaetz did not directly comment on the Beast story, instead retweeting a conservative commentator who wrote: “Because we have a totally stupid media, this story has transformed Joel Greenberg into a temporarily credible source because, of all things, he wrote a letter to Roger Stone.”

  • Attempt to censure Mitt Romney for Trump impeachment vote fails

    A Utah Republican Party resolution to censure Sen. Mitt Romney (R) for voting to convict former President Trump for abuse of power in his second impeachment trial failed to pass on Saturday, the Salt Lake Tribune first reported.The big picture: The 711-798 vote by delegates at the Utah Republican Party state convention comes after a slew of state GOPs moved to censure or rebuke House and Senate Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Trump in January over the Capitol Hill riot that month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: Romney was booed and heckled at the event, prompting Utah Republican Party Chair Derek Brown to tell the crowd to "show some respect," per Fox News Salt Lake City.What they're saying: "I understand I have a few folks that don't like me terribly much and I'm sorry about that, but I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscience as I believe is right," Romney said to applause and more boos. "I'm not a fan of the current president's policies."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden officials to go on "Getting America Back on Track" tour to sell $4 trillion infrastructure plan

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of their administration are fanning out across the country to sell their nearly $4 trillion infrastructure proposal as they move beyond their first 100 days in office.Why it matters: The all-hands-on-deck, "Getting America Back on Track" tour comes as key administration officials also are trying to court a bipartisan group in Congress to back the legislation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some of the tour's destinations — Georgia, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina among them — coincide with key 2022 and 2024 battlegrounds.“The Jobs Plan and Families Plan already have wide bipartisan support, and the president and his team are going to build on that by carrying the message to red states and blue states alike in the coming weeks," a White House spokesperson said Sunday.Between the lines: On Thursday, the day after delivering his joint address to Congress, the president flew to Atlanta.A day later, he visited Philadelphia to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary — the kind of infrastructure he's used personally and believes will benefit the country.On Monday, he's traveling to Yorktown, Virginia, before continuing on to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and New Orleans on Thursday.The vice president visited Baltimore last Thursday and Cincinnati on Friday. She'll head to Milwaukee — where the Democrats' held their COVID-reduced convention last summer — on Tuesday.Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff traveled to North Carolina on Friday. Members of the president’s Cabinet will have their own surrogate travel schedules in the coming days, the spokesperson said. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is visiting Colorado for events involving the nutrition components of the American Family Plan, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will fly to Seattle to kick off a series of conversations with working families.The bottom line: The administration's itinerary doesn't just tell its travel destinations but its political strategy.Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina not only are presidential battleground states but have critical Senate elections coming up in the 2022 midterms.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘There’s a lot of crazy going on’: Pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race

    Lin Wood’s smash-mouth bid to become South Carolina party chair is rattling one of the Republican Party’s most important states.

  • Watch Trump bid farewell to Mar-a-Lago members for the summer after yet another speech about the 'rigged' election

    Former President Donald Trump is planning to move his political operation to New Jersey for the summer.

  • Record Number of Seattle Police Have Left Department, ‘Morale Is Not Good’

    Seattle police officers are fleeing the department at a record pace: At least 249 people have left the force over the past year alone, according to a new report. The department saw a drop from 1,276 uniformed members at the conclusion of February 2020 to 1,027 by the end of this February, according to a report by Fox News. “Morale is not good, and that’s because we don’t have the political support from our elected officials,” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan told Fox News. “And as we’re seeing officers flee this area, it’s a direct result of that lack of political support.” Solan told the outlet that as of last week, 66 officers have left the force so far in 2021. The record decline is a steepening continuation of a pre-existing downward trend in the number of officers on the force in the liberal city. In 2018, the department had 1,367 uniformed officers. Solan said public officials had done an about-face in their support of the police department after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. While Seattle officials had “publicly applauded” SPD as “the model of reform” prior to Floyd’s death, “these same politicians couldn’t run away from us faster” in the aftermath he said. “And that’s not saying that we’re devoid of any kind of fault in the riots post-Floyd due to tactics employed by the department,” Solan said, adding that there were “lessons learned.” He noted that as “hundreds” of Seattle police officers sustained injuries in the riots, elected officials faulted the officers “for being the instigators,” further disheartening members of the force. “I think that the overall anti-police sentiment has really accelerated the separation aspirations by police officers in this city,” he added, referring to retirements or resignations. Earlier this week, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department is at “record lows” with just “1,080 deployable officers.” “This is the lowest I’ve seen our department,” Diaz told KING5. Meanwhile, crime in the city is on the rise: Diaz issued a public memo in January saying that 50 people were murdered last year, a 61 percent increase from the year prior and “the highest number of murders in 26 years.” According to SPD statistics, the city has already seen 1,047 violent crimes this year, with seven murders and 614 aggravated assaults. While Solan and other reports have suggested the city’s anti-police climate has contributed to officers’ decision to leave, the mayor’s office has claimed it has been the result of “ongoing budget uncertainty.” Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office told Fox News in a statement that the department has employed “an increased focus on recruitment and retention” but “continues to lose sworn officers at a record pace due to ongoing budget uncertainty.” “Community safety means that we have officers able to respond to 911 calls with more civilian responses, more crisis responses, and more alternatives,” the statement continued. “Based on exit interviews, we know the Council’s threats of continued layoffs or cuts are having a direct impact on decisions to leave the department. Mayor Durkan continues to caution City Council against making additional one-time cuts without addressing hiring and retention of officers, especially diverse officers, to respond to the highest priority calls.”

  • Cindy McCain calls Arizona GOP election audit 'ludicrous'

    She criticizes Republicans who still refuse to accept President Donald Trump's defeat.

  • Hotel accommodations for Secret Service assigned to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have cost taxpayers over $30k: The Daily Beast

    Former President Donald Trump extended for six months full-time security detail to his adult children and three top officials, including Mnuchin.

  • GOP lawmaker charged for letting far-right rioters into Oregon State Capitol

    An Oregon Republican state lawmaker faces charges after allegedly allowing dozens of far-right protesters to breach the State Capitol in Salem last December, court records show.Driving the news: Rep. Mike Nearman faces charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree, both misdemeanors, following an investigation by state police that began after the Dec. 21 breach.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors allege that "being a public servant," the 57-year-old "did unlawfully and knowingly perform an act which constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another" while the legislature was in session.Zoom in: Video footage appears to show Nearman opening two doors, enabling entrance to the Capitol for the rioters — many not wearing masks and waving flags supporting former President Trump,."More than 30 people made it into the vestibule and about 150 protesters were gathered right outside the door," the New York Times reports. Law enforcement arrested at least five people following the incident, AP notes.Of note: Democratic lawmakers filed a formal complaint in January, accusing Nearman of endangering them and others present, knowing that "only authorized personnel are allowed in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.Several Democrats have called for Nearman to resign following Friday's announcement of charges.State Rep. Rachel Prusak (D) said in a Twitter post Saturday that Nearman had "acted as part of a coordinated effort to allow enemies of democracy into the building; literally opening the door to sedition."The other side: Nearman has yet to respond to requests for comment following the charges, but he said last January that he does not "condone violence, nor do I participate in it," per the Salem Statesman Journal. "I hope for due process, and not the mob justice to which Speaker Kotek is subjecting me," he added.What's next: Nearman has been ordered to appear in the Marion County Court on May 11. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • D.C. statehood activist says Manchin's opposition shows 'flimsy' understanding of the Constitution

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Friday said he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make Washington, D.C., a state. Instead, Congress "should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote," the centrist Democrat told West Virginia's MetroNews in a radio interview. Stasha Rhodes, the campaign director for the pro-statehood group 51 for 51, pushed back against Manchin's comments, arguing that other states, including his own West Virginia, achieved their status through the legislative process. "No member of the Senate should deny voting rights to 700,000 mostly Black and brown Washingtonians based on a flimsy understanding of the Constitution and American history," Rhodes said. But Manchin, citing legal scholars, said that D.C. differs from other situations because of the 23rd Amendment, which in 1961 gave the district Electoral College votes and U.S. citizens residing there the right to vote in presidential elections. Therefore, Manchin's opinion suggests that lawmakers at the time specifically opted not to make D.C. a state, complicating its path to that status. Ultimately, Manchin's opposition probably doesn't change the trajectory of the movement to grant D.C. statehood in the near future, given that there is little, if any, chance enough Republican senators would back a bill passed by the House in April. But the announcement is still viewed as a momentum killer for advocates of the issue, Politico reports, because even if Democrats eventually got rid of the filibuster, they would not have the 50 votes (plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaker) required. A few other Democrats remain undecided on D.C. statehood, as well. Read more at Politico and NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructureWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • Cricket and conspiracy theories in the ruins of bin Laden's last hiding place

    The lair where the world's most wanted man once oversaw his terrorist network is now only a plot of empty land where children play. Osama bin Laden's secret compound has been razed to its concrete foundations and local boys have built a cricket pitch in its grounds. The peace in this sleepy suburb of the Pakistani city of Abbottabad was last week a far cry from a decade ago, when US special forces helicopters swept out of the darkness in the early hours of May 2, 2011. As the circling helicopters that night shook houses and woke residents, neighbours climbed onto their roofs to see what was going on. “We thought that someone had invaded the country. We didn't know what had happened,” recalls Shamriz Khan, who still lives next door. The US Navy SEALs were only on the ground for 38 minutes before departing with bin Laden's body, but for the residents that raid was the start of weeks of upheaval.

  • Colorado extends mask mandate while easing restrictions on people vaccinated against COVID

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday extended the state's face mask mandate for another 30 days but loosened restrictions for groups of people vaccinated against COVID-19.Details: Under Colorado's new order, people gathering indoors in groups of 10 or more are no longer required to wear masks if at least 80% of them is vaccinated against the virus, per a statement from Polis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Those inoculated against the virus must provide proof of their vaccination."For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the indoor mask order applies to groups of ten or more unvaccinated people indoors and there remains no outdoor mask order."Excerpt from Polis' statementOur thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Polis, a Democrat facing re-election in 2022, aligns with the nation's Republican governors when it comes to coronavirus restrictions. He touts Colorado as one of the earliest states to reopen the economy and now is moving to lift public health restrictions despite alarming numbers of new cases and concerns from public health officials.By the numbers: Colorado health officials confirmed 960 new cases on Sunday. "The 7-day positivity rate was 6.01% as of Saturday," the Denver Channel notes. "The state's goal is to remain below 5%."For the record: Last Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outside. Go deeper: Political pressure colors COVID debate in ColoradoLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why does this political cartoonist say it’s only Republicans against vaccines?

    It’s not just the guy in face paint wearing horns as he raided the White House.

  • Why African countries back China against the West on human rights

    Countries on the African continent need to consider the financial cost of upsetting a powerful ally.