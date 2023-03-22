Blinken dismisses China's 'marriage of convenience' with Russia

20
Shaun TANDON
·4 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday brushed off China's diplomacy with Russia as a "marriage of convenience," and said Beijing had not yet provided military aid to "junior partner" Moscow to fight in Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday closed a trip to Moscow that was closely watched in Washington, which considers China the greatest long-term adversary of the United States -- and which is also supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders.

"In part as a result of having this very different worldview than we do, they have a marriage of convenience. I'm not sure if it's conviction," America's top diplomat told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Russia is very much the junior partner in this relationship," he said.

Blinken said that while China was pushing an "illiberal" vision to replace the US-led world order, "I'm not sure Russia or Putin actually wants a world order -- maybe more like world disorder."

Blinken has publicly warned for weeks that China is considering Russian requests for weapons to fight in Ukraine, with some reports indicating limited shipments by Chinese companies to Moscow.

"As we speak today, we have not seen them cross that line," Blinken said in response to a question on whether China was providing "lethal aid" to Russia.

Russia, one of the world's top military powers, has been obliged to rely on Iran and North Korea for supplies as it suffers losses in Ukraine, according to US intelligence.

Xi in Moscow promoted a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine -- a call met with skepticism by the United States, which fears Russia would use a pause to regroup battered forces on the ground.

"I think their diplomatic support, their political support, and to some extent material support for Russia certainly goes against our interest in bringing this war to an end," Blinken said of China.

- Downplaying Middle East role -

US tensions with China had been easing slightly earlier this year, with Blinken planning a trip to Beijing -- which he abruptly cancelled after a suspected Chinese espionage balloon was spotted over the United States.

Xi in a fiery speech earlier this month warned of "conflict of confrontation" with the United States.

China has also stepped up diplomacy in the Middle East, where the United States has historically been the top power-broker.

China announced last week that rivals and major oil producers Iran and Saudi Arabia would restore ties.

Blinken, while saying that the accord had positive results, downplayed China's role, saying that Riyadh and Tehran had already been working to patch up.

"I think what China did, cleverly, was to at the very end of that process take advantage of the work that these countries have done, and then basically host the conclusion of the agreement," he said.

- Encouraging Putin arrest -

On the first of two days of testimony to Congress, Blinken also said the United States would encourage other countries to extradite Putin if he visits following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

"I think that anyone who is a party to the court and has obligations should fulfill their obligations," Blinken said.

But he stopped short of saying the United States, which is not part of the court, would do so itself, calling the question "hypothetical."

"I don't think he has any plans to travel here soon," he said of Putin.

Blinken was responding to questions from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who said the United States should arrest Putin if he steps on US soil.

The United States has historically been hostile to the ICC, with the previous Republican administration of Donald Trump imposing sanctions on the court's then-prosecutor for probing US military actions in Afghanistan.

Trump's successor Joe Biden has improved relations with the court and dropped the sanctions, although a 2002 US law prevents Washington from formally assisting it.

Putin has not visited the United States since 2015 when he attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Russia is part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which holds its summit in November in San Francisco, but it is highly unlikely the United States would invite Putin.

sct/st

Recommended Stories

  • China watching world's response to Ukraine war, has not crossed lethal aid line -Blinken

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China is "very carefully" watching how Washington and the world respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has not yet crossed the line of providing lethal aid to Moscow, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking on the heels of a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Blinken told a Senate hearing that if Russia was allowed to attack its neighbor with impunity, it would "open a Pandora's box" for would-be aggressors and lead to a "world of conflict."

  • Gulfport principal named south Miss. Catholic schools leader

    The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi has named Jennifer Broadus as the next superintendent of Catholic schools in southern Mississippi.

  • Subdued Growth No Barrier To B.I.G. Industries Berhad's (KLSE:BIG) Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.3x B.I.G. Industries Berhad ( KLSE:BIG ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Otieno family attorneys push back against officers' defense

    As a video was released publicly this week showing sheriff’s deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinning Irvo Otieno to the floor, attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in his death began to weigh in to defend their clients. During bond hearings and through statements, lawyers sought to distinguish their clients from the mass of bodies involved in holding Otieno to the floor for over 10 minutes. One said in court that his client only worked to secure leg irons on Otieno, while another said his client put his body weight on the man for just a short period of time and then tried to position Otieno on his side so he would not have trouble breathing.

  • Blinken: China watching the world's response to war in Ukraine

    STORY: Speaking on the heels of a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Blinken said if Russia was allowed to attack its neighbor with impunity, it would "open a Pandora's box" for would-be aggressors and lead to a "world of conflict."Russia's invasion has led to debates over how the war will affect China's military thinking regarding Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing sees as sovereign Chinese territory."I think if China’s looking at this – and they are looking at it very carefully – they will draw lessons for how the world comes together, or doesn’t, to stand up to this aggression," Blinken said at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing.Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted one another as "dear friend" when they met in the Kremlin, and discussed China's proposals for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

  • NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

    A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the 1990s TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," was flying a Cessna C501 on March 29, 2021, when the aircraft plunged into Percy Priest Lake, minutes after takeoff from an airport just outside Nashville. Lara was rated to fly with instruments only, but William Lardent, a local flight instructor who had flown with Lara several times in the Cessna that crashed, told investigators Lara struggled when forced to rely on instruments in low visibility and while using the plane’s autopilot.

  • With men's Sweet 16 in Las Vegas, NCAA finally embraces Sin City as a destination

    NCAA has long avoided Las Vegas, but city is now poised to be a college sports hub in coming years, beginning with men's West Regional on Thursday.

  • Is Fidelity Select FinTech Portfolio (FSVLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FSVLX

  • Mastercard (MA) Buys Baffin Bay to Boost Cybersecurity Services

    Mastercard (MA) intends to integrate its solutions into a single cyber service, which will increase efficiency for the clients.

  • Tunsil looks to lead Texans after signing 3-year extension

    The Houston Texans don’t yet know who their quarterback will be next season and beyond. Tunsil was entering the final year of a three-year $66 million contract extension he signed in 2020. It is the second time Tunsil has negotiated a deal himself.

  • DuPont (DD) Up 31% in 6 Months: What's Behind the Rally?

    DuPont (DD) gains on strong demand in water and industrial end markets, investment in new product development and pricing actions.

  • California banning Skittles? Lawmaker fights confusion over bill targeting chemicals

    California lawmakers are considering a bill to ban five chemicals from being used in the manufacturing and sale of many foods in the state.

  • Fed threads the needle on inflation vs. banking volatility, bumps interest rate .25%

    The U.S. Federal Reserve Board again increased interest rates, moving its benchmark rate from near zero to the current range of 4.75% to 5%, the highest since 2007. Learn more.

  • A Georgia college student was one of the Miami Beach spring break shooting victims

    The 21-year-old South Georgia State College student embraced Christianity and was “all about improving himself,” according to the leader of a student organization.

  • Fox, Dominion lawyers spar over top executives' liability in defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp and Dominion Voting Systems clashed in court on Wednesday over whether top Fox executives including Chairman Rupert Murdoch should be considered liable in the voting-technology company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over 2020 U.S. election vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis wrapped up a two-day hearing without ruling on requests by both sides that he decide elements of the case in their favor without moving to a full trial. Dominion accused Fox in its 2021 lawsuit of destroying its business by airing false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against former President Donald Trump and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Jon Rahm tried to challenge Rickie Fowler’s fashion at the WGC-Dell Match Play, and things went downhill from there

    Fowler, who has posted four top-15 finishes in his last eight starts, said the battle began early Wednesday.

  • SEC warns Coinbase about possible legal action over securities laws

    The SEC warned the largest US crypto exchange about a possible enforcement action. Coinbase said SEC 'has not been fair or reasonable.'

  • California Gov. Newsom strikes deal to punish fossil fuel companies after first proposal rejected

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to a watered-down proposal punishing Big Oil companies for charging high prices after a more aggressive version was swatted down.

  • Houston educators brace for Abbott's takeover of public school district

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to seize control of Houston’s public school district and install a handpicked board of managers in place of the duly elected school board is not sitting well with the city’s educators.

  • 'Noose around your neck': Colombia's biggest drug cartel rules with fear

    In the cities and towns of northwest Colombia, the ubiquitous graffiti "AGC" signals the ominous presence of the powerful Gulf Clan drug cartel.Also known as the Autodefensas Gaitanistas of Colombia or AGC, the Gulf Clan is the biggest drug cartel in the world's largest cocaine producer.