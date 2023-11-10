Blinken Says India Must Assist Canada With Sikh Murder Probe

(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he wants India to work with Canada on its investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, which has caused a rift between two of Washington’s key partners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Blinken said he discussed the matter with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

Canada-India ties have deteriorated since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of orchestrating the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil in June. India has dismissed the allegations as “absurd.” Since then, trade talks between the two nations have broken down and India has forced Canada to cut the number of diplomats in the country.

Blinken told reporters Friday that resolving the dispute would require Canada moving forward with its investigation and India working with Canada on it.

“As a friend of both, we think it’s very important that India work with Canada on its investigation, and that they find a way to resolve this difference in a cooperative way,” he said.

The India-Canada spat has put the US in an awkward position. Washington has spent years courting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of an Indo-Pacific strategy to clip China’s economic and military expansion. Canada, on the other hand, is a key US ally, part of the Group of Seven and a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

Blinken is due to meet Modi later Friday in New Delhi.

--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

(Updates with Blinken’s meeting with Modi.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.