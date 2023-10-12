Blinken says ‘how Israel does this matters’ as Gaza siege nears

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned Israel ahead of its planned siege of Gaza as he spoke alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Blinken spoke of the strong US support for Israel and reiterated that the country has the right to defend itself, but he added that “how Israel does this matters”.

The secretary of state met with Mr Netanyahu at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv. The top US diplomat mentioned his Jewish ancestry and horror at the Hamas attacks.

He argued that there must be moral clarity regarding condemning the attacks – both Mr Blinken and Mr Netanyahu compared it to the actions of ISIS.

Mr Blinken said the US would supply ammunition to restock Israel’s air defences, adding that there would be bipartisan support for further military assistance. He then cautioned that how Israel goes about its counteroffensive matters.

“Our humanity, the value we place on human life and human dignity ... is what makes us who we are,” he said.

“We democracies distinguish ourselves from terrorists by striving for a different standard, even when it’s difficult, and holding ourselves to account when we fall short,” Mr Blinken said. “That’s why it’s so important to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians. And that’s why we mourn the loss of every innocent life — civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed.”

This comes after President Joe Biden argued on Wednesday that Israel must follow the rules of war in its attack on Gaza.

The number of dead in Israel following the attacks on Saturday has now surpassed 1,300. A similar number of people have been killed in Gaza after retaliatory air strikes.

More follows...