Blinken says no change to NATO’s open-door policy

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a written response had been delivered to Russian officials in an effort to avert an invasion of Ukraine. While Blinken did not give the letter’s details, he said NATO has not changed the alliance’s open-door policy, which gives any European country the opportunity to join the organization.

