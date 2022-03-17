Blinken says he "personally" agrees with Biden that Putin is a war criminal

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press briefing Thursday that he agrees with President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and that Russia's targeting of civilians constitutes a war crime.

Driving the news: Blinken's comments come a day after Biden went on the record for the first time to explicitly call Putin a war criminal.

  • The Kremlin denounced Biden's comments as "unacceptable" and "unforgivable" rhetoric, according to Russian state media.

What they're saying: "Personally, I agree," Blinken said, referring to Biden's remarks.

  • "Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise," he added.

