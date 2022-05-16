Blinken says Putin wanted to eliminate Ukraine, but only reinforced its sovereignty

Blinken said Putin's goals for Ukraine and NATO had not been achieved

"President Putin launched this brutal and unprovoked war thinking he could eliminate Ukraine as an independent country and divide NATO," the U.S. official tweeted.

"Instead, he's only reinforced Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. NATO is stronger, more capable, more unified than ever."

Blinken added that "a sovereign and independent Ukraine will endure."

"And we know that in supporting Ukraine we're also defending the principles of sovereignty and independence that are foundational to global peace and security," he tweeted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on May 15 met with Blinken in Berlin in Germany during a meeting of top diplomats from NATO member states.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, announced that "Ukraine can win" the war of aggression launched against it by Russia, and urged NATO members to continue their military assistance to Kyiv.