Blinken Says Ruble’s Recovery Is ‘Not Sustainable,’ Sees Decline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven T. Dennis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ruble’s rebound is fueled by “a lot of manipulation” by Russian authorities and won’t be sustainable.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“People are being prevented from unloading rubles,” Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That’s artificially propping up the value. That’s not sustainable. So I think you’re going to see that change.”

Russia’s central bank has imposed severe capital controls to help counter financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies and the impact of an exodus of western companies after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s helped prop up the currency, which closed at 85.42 rubles per dollar on Friday, almost matching the exchange rate on Feb. 24 when Russia began the war.

The ruble has also withstood the refusal by European countries to conduct natural-gas sales in rubles.

In March, the White House took a similar stance when it derided the partial resumption of Russian equities trading as a “Potemkin market opening” that’s “not a sustainable model.”

Export controls imposed to deny Russia access to technology will have an increasing impact, Blinken said.

“Having said that, we’re working every single day with partners and allies around the world to make sure that we’re tightening the sanctions, closing any loopholes, adding new ones,” he said.

Russia’s economy, however, is on track to see $321 billion in energy exports this year, Bloomberg reported Friday, if oil and gas continues to flow.

That estimate from Bloomberg Economics would be an increase of more than a third from 2021, providing an economic lifeline.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryChina Re

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense Assistance

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. defense department is sending $300 million in additional military and medical assistance to Ukraine, including the Switchblade dive-bombing drone. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will help allies move Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to support its defenses, the New York Times reported.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Sta

  • State Department spox: U.S. will impose new measures on Russia "very soon"

    The U.S. will likely take additional actions against Russia "very soon," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart."Driving the news: Price was asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for G7 nations to step up pressure following news of the situation in Bucha, Ukraine, where images have emerged of dead civilians left in the streets in the wake of Russia's retreat from the city, per CNN.Stay on top of

  • Russians are struggling to find vital medication after western sanctions

    Residents have struggled to find imported drugs as well as Russian-made drugs as people panic-bought medication at the start of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

  • Fashion Startup Shein Raising Funds at $100 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about $100 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeThe

  • U.S special envoy says Yemen truce paves way to end conflict

    AMMAN (Reuters) -A United Nations-led truce in Yemen is a "decisive moment" in the near seven-year conflict and offers hope the warring parties and international community can bring a lasting peace to the devastated country, a senior U.S. official told Reuters. U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said the U.N.- brokered two-month truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran, which comes into effect on Saturday, was a "first step" to a permanent ceasefire.

  • How Two U.S. Soldiers Risked It All To Get Their Families Out of a War Zone Alive

    As America withdrew from Kabul and the Taliban moved in, two Afghanistan-born paratroopers pulled off the impossible

  • U.S., U.K. grow wary while Russia praises India’s neutrality on Ukraine

    A flurry of visits by Russian and Western diplomats is unlikely to change India’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, experts say, particularly since the war

  • NYC's Open Streets program returns

    The ongoing debate over New York City's Open Streets program reigniting this weekend, as many restaurants reopen outdoor seating for the first time this season.

  • Iraq oil exports $11.07 bn in March, highest for 50 years

    Iraq exported $11.07 billion of oil last month, the highest level for half a century, as crude prices soared amid shortfall fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the oil ministry said.

  • Lithuania becomes first EU country to cut off Russian gas

    Lithuania has stopped importing gas from Russia as of the beginning of April, the country's ministry of energy announced on Saturday. Why it matters: The former Soviet republic is the first European Union country to fully cut off supply from Russia's Gazprom.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "[T]his is the result of a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions," Lithuanian Minister o

  • Biden team needs to beware of insular thinking

    The Biden team members are smart, but their long tenure together means they think similarly.

  • MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses Ukraine and the American response. In an exclusive interview, Hillary Clinton talks to Chuck Todd about the Russian war on Ukraine and NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine. Masha Gessen, staff writer for the New Yorker talks about Putin’s state of mind.

  • Fiona Hill on alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine and Putin’s future

    Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration, discusses Russia's actions in Ukraine and how Vladimir Putin could tighten his grip on power.

  • News Leaders Statement on Death of Photojournalist Max Levin

    News Leaders Statement on Death of Photojournalist Max LevinPR NewswireWASHINGTON, April 3, 2022WASHINGTON, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of photojournalist Max Levin on Friday, April 1. "Photojournalists must be closer to military action than most because of the nature of their work.

  • Los Angeles agrees to spend $3 billion to house homeless residents

    The city of Los Angeles has agreed to spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to house some of its 41,000 residents who are homeless, according to a proposed settlement announced Friday.

  • Russian troops are trying to sell looted Ukrainian goods in Belarus, Ukrainian defense ministry says

    Russians are selling washing machines, jewelry, bicycles, cars, artwork, and more at a Belarusan bazaar, Ukrainian officials said.

  • Ukraine war helps President Biden domestically | GARY COSBY JR.

    President Biden's recent European trip gave him the chance to do some tough talk to bolster our allies in Europe, along with his reputation at home.

  • Pakistan's president dissolves Parliament

    The political turmoil caused the country’s security agencies to lock down the capital of Islamabad.

  • ‘She looked like me': Lana Condor and Brenda Song talk Asian representation in entertainment

    Lana Condor and Brenda Song recently joined in conversation while promoting their upcoming projects “Moonshot” and “Dollface” to share their experiences as Asian American women working in Hollywood. In a virtual discussion hosted by Character Media, the two actors met for the first time to talk about the importance of representation and bonded over their passion for their work. Thai and Hmong American actor Song, 34, is fondly remembered as London Tipton from Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life,” which ran in the mid-2000s.