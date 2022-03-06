Blinken says new Russia demands on Iran nuclear deal 'irrelevant'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to US Embassy staff in Chisinau, Moldova, on March 6, 2022, during a trip that includes stops in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to reassure them of US support amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine (AFP/OLIVIER DOULIERY) (OLIVIER DOULIERY)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday dismissed as "irrelevant" Russian demands for guarantees that new sanctions linked to Ukraine will not affect Moscow's rights under a reworked Iran nuclear deal.

With the parties to the Iran agreement, which the US abandoned in 2018, now seemingly close to a new accord, Blinken rejected fresh demands voiced Saturday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine "have nothing to do with the Iran nuclear deal," Blinken said on CBS talk show "Face the Nation."

They "just are not in any way linked together, so I think that's irrelevant," he said, speaking from Moldova, a small country on Ukraine's southwest border.

Blinken said it was not only in America's interest but Russia's as well that Iran not be able "to have a nuclear weapon or the capacity to produce a weapon on very, very short order."

The latest Russian reservations, coming amid the intense crisis over Ukraine, threaten hopes that an Iran agreement could be wrapped up quickly.

Iran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog had announced early Saturday that they agreed on an approach for resolving issues crucial to reviving the country's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in Vienna that while the UN agency and Iran had yet to resolve "a number of important matters," they had now "decided to try a practical, pragmatic approach" to overcome them.

However, Grossi said there was "no artificial deadline."

Britain, one of the parties to the parallel talks on the nuclear accord in Vienna, indicated Friday that an agreement was close.

But Lavrov said Saturday that Moscow, itself slapped with severe sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, needed guarantees before backing the nuclear deal.

He said Russia wanted written guarantees from the United States that Ukraine-related sanctions "will not in any way harm our rights to free, fully fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation, military-technical cooperation with Iran."

Russia is party to the talks in Vienna along with Britain, China, France and Germany. The United States is participating indirectly.

bbk/mlm

Recommended Stories

  • Making everyday payments in Russia just got harder

    Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the companies said Saturday. Why it matters: Sanctions and divestment from the business community have increasingly isolated Russia from the rest of the world. Businesses operating there have a limited ability to collect revenue or pay workers and suppliers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “W

  • Hugh Grant issues blunt response to Nigel Farage after net zero referendum campaign announcement

    Actor didn’t bold back in his reply to former Brexit Party leader

  • Russia says West's sanctions create a 'problem' for Iran nuclear deal

    Russia said on Saturday that Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning that West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account. Iran said on Saturday it had agreed a roadmap with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve all outstanding questions about the country's nuclear program by late June, a move seen as a latest push to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with global powers. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the sanctions on Russia had created a "problem" from Moscow's perspective.

  • Ukraine vs. Russia: A modern-day David vs. Goliath story

    The Biblical tale of overcoming a seemingly insurmountable adversary is evoked by Zelensky's defiant stand against Putin, whose military is attempting to crush his neighboring country.

  • Downing Street must ‘dust off Cold War plans and prepare for Russian nuclear strike’

    Government departments must urgently make contingency plans in the event of a nuclear attack on Britain, a Cambridge academic has warned.

  • Michael Gove accused of ‘Corbyn approach’ over seizure of oligarchs’ lavish UK homes

    Michael Gove is taking a "Jeremy Corbyn approach" in his bid to seize oligarchs' homes without compensation, government insiders have warned, as some in Whitehall resist proposals to confiscate Russian-owned assets.

  • Rubio stops short of rejecting Graham's call to assassinate Putin

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday stopped short of criticizing and rejecting a suggestion by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in which the South Carolina Republican called for "somebody in Russia" to take out Russian President Vladimir Putin.Asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" if he agreed with Graham, Rubio suggested that his colleague's tweet was fueled by frustration from the Russian invasion."People are watching these...

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations amid ‘shocking and devastating’ invasion

    Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin ratchets up his bloody invasion of Ukraine. Visa said on Saturday that it would cut off transactions “over the coming days”, adding that once the ban is in place cards issued in Russia won’t work abroad, and foreign-issued cards won’t work inside Russia either. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky urges Ukrainians to "go on the offensive" in latest videoPutin: No-fly zone would be seen as "participation in the armed conflict"Zelensky makes "desperate plea" for fighter jets in meeting with senatorsIsraeli leader meets Putin to discuss cease fire in UkraineCease-fire agreement falls apart as Russians continue shellingUkraine's push for substance with symbolismWNBA monitors reports Russia has detained Brittney GrinerRussia's crackdown on free press and speech intensifiesU

  • Albania renames street in capital Tirana as Free Ukraine

    Albania will rename a street in its capital Tirana where the Russian and Ukrainian embassies are located as Free Ukraine to honour Ukraine's resistance to war, the mayor said on Sunday. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO member Albania has joined other European countries in introducing economic sanctions and banning Russian aircraft from its air space. "Our generation will be marked by this bloody Russian aggression, and the heroic resistance of Ukraine should be remembered in our public places," Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj told Reuters.

  • Oil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays

    Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions, analysts said. Russia has raised fresh demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran. Last week, the Brent benchmark rose 21% to close at $118.11 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 26% to close at $115.68, levels not seen 2013 and 2008, respectively, as Russia struggled to sell oil amid fresh sanctions.

  • Biden considering ban on Russian oil imports: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on statements made from the Biden administration to consider placing a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • 'This is not my country doing this. This is Putin': Russian immigrant supporting Ukraine

    A 41-year-old Russian woman from Cinnaminson feels the pain of Ukraine as war devastates the country and its people.

  • 'Top of the kill list': Rep. John Garamendi speaks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    On Saturday, Rep. John Garamendi, a senior member of the armed services committee spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Russia's invasion. He joined a one-hour briefing with 50 members of Congress. Garamendi, who represents parts of Northern California between Sacramento and San Francisco, shared his candid conversation with Zelenskyy. "He knows that he is at the top of the kill list, and he knows that his life is in jeopardy but he has pushed that aside to lead this nation. An incredible man of courage and leadership," Garamendi said.

  • Governor calls Putin 'evil'; he’s definitely a bully | Steve Brawner

    This week Gov. Asa Hutchinson denounced Putin's actions in the Ukraine.

  • Russia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official says

    Russia's demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday. The announcement by Russia, which could torpedo months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna, came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed a roadmap with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues that could help secure the nuclear pact.

  • China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign interference

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Saturday to advance peaceful growth in relations with Taiwan and "reunification", and said his government firmly opposes any separatist activities or foreign interference, drawing a firm rebuke from Taipei. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military activity near the island over the past two years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier. Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the "one China" principle, which states Taiwan is part of China.

  • UN refugee chief: Exodus from Ukraine fastest-growing since WWII

    The United Nations high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Sunday that over 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have fled to nearby countries, adding that this is the "fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.""More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days," Grandi wrote on Twitter. "The fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."Masses of...

  • Don’t lecture me on plight of refugees, says Dominic Raab

    The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the needs for security checks on new arrivals to Britain as part of the Government’s commitments to helping those fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

  • EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries — "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” the head of the U.N. refugee agency tweeted on Sunday. Nearly all the refugees have gone to other countries in Europe, where they have generally encountered a warm welcome. The U.S. has provided $54 million in food and other assistance to people inside Ukraine and has pledged to send more, according to Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development. That aid is critical because conditions in Ukraine are horrific and growing worse.