Blinken says Russia is 'falling' in its war aims; Biden names new US ambassador to Ukraine: Live updates

Following the secrecy-shrouded visit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and two top U.S. Cabinet officials in Kyiv on Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. wants "to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine, the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion. Both told Zelenskyy and his advisers that the United States would provide an additional $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

“The strategy that we’ve put in place, massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts, is having real results,” Blinken said. “When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding. Russia has sought as its principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine, to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed.”

In another diplomatic move, President Joe Biden announced Monday that he will appoint Bridget Brink as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling a position that has been vacant for three years.

If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since former President Donald Trump removed Marie Yovanovitch from the post in 2019. Yovanovitch's dismissal was one of the factors in Trump's first impeachment.

Latest developments:

►Russian forces bombarded five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine including one near Lviv, and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine's state railway.

►The Ukrainian grain harvest for 2022 is likely to be around 20% lower than 2021 due to reduced sowing areas following the invasion, the United Kingdom said.

Russian diplomat says threat of nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated'

A top Russian diplomat said the danger of a nuclear conflict is "serious" and "real" during an interview on Russian television.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict. NATO has provided support for Ukraine since the invasion two months ago but has steadfastly declined to institute a no-fly zone for Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

NATO forces are "pouring oil on the fire" by providing weapons to Ukraine, he said.

“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III,” Lavrov said.

