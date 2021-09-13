Blinken says U.S. will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle and Humeyra Pamuk
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Patricia Zengerle and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, to formulate what role Washington would want it play in the future of Afghanistan.

In the first public hearing in Congress about Afghanistan since last month's collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, Blinken told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee that Pakistan has a "multiplicity of interests some that are in conflict with ours."

"It is one that is involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan, it's one that's involved harboring members of the Taliban ... It is one that's also involved in different points cooperation with us on counterterrorism," Blinken said.

Asked by lawmakers if it is time for Washington to reassess its relationship with Pakistan, Blinken said the administration would soon be doing that.

"This is one of the things we're going to be looking at in the days, and weeks ahead - the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years but also the role we would want to see it play in the coming years and what it will take for it to do that," he said.

The United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan culminated with a hastily organized airlift that left thousands of U.S.-allied Afghans behind and was punctuated by a suicide bombing outside Kabul's airport that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans.

The United States and Western countries are in a difficult balancing act in the aftermath of the Taliban's victory - reluctant to recognize the Islamist group while accepting the reality that they will have to engage with them to prevent a looming humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan has had deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the group as it battled the U.S.-backed government in Kabul for 20 years - charges denied by Islamabad.

It is also considered as one of the two countries, along with Qatar, with the most influence over the Taliban, and a place where many senior Taliban leaders were thought to have escaped to after the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: 100 U.S. citizens in Afghanistan want to leave

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Monday before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and said about 100 U.S. citizens are still in the country who wish to leave.

  • Forget About Biden’s ‘Cruel Summer’—He’s Doing Big Things

    Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty ImagesWe are both old enough to remember a time when you picked up the newspaper in the morning or turned on the television news to find out what was happening in the world. Now, it is not that simple.Opinion, spin, misguided attempts at “objectivity” that produce false equivalencies, the partisanship of some media outlets and a herd mentality in the press have made it difficult to know where the facts end and the truth begins. When untrue or misleading narratives emerge

  • Donors pledge $1.1 billion for 'collapsing' Afghanistan

    GENEVA/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donors have pledged more than $1.1 billion to help Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Islamist Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up, raising the spectre of a mass exodus. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking halfway through a U.N. conference seeking $606 million to meet Afghanistan's most pressing needs, said it was too early to say how much had been promised in response to the appeal. After decades of war and suffering, Afghans are facing "perhaps their most perilous hour", he said.

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Afghanistan withdrawal, defends administration

    Blinken faced tough questions from both sides of the aisle on the withdrawal and ongoing efforts to evacuate Americans.

  • Matthew Stafford and Rams showcase high-flying offense in opening win over Bears

    Making his Rams debut, Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.

  • DeVonta Smith is second Eagles WR with 5+ Rec in his first game since DeSean Jackson

    Eagles vs. Falcons: DeVonta Smith joins DeSean Jackson in history books during the rookie debut in Atlanta

  • Blinken pushes back on GOP criticism of Afghan withdrawal

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Monday against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out. In a sometimes contentious hearing Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken sought to blunt complaints from angry GOP lawmakers about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s actions to evacuate Americans and others.

  • Analysis-As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief

    As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance. Yet the United States and other Western nations are reluctant to provide the Taliban with funds until the Islamist militant movement provides assurances that it will uphold human rights, and in particular the rights of women. "The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban administration," Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Secretary General's special representative for Afghanistan, told the U.N. Security Council this week.

  • Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at angry U.S. congressional hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken beat back criticism of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Monday, at a contentious congressional hearing where at least one Republican called on him to resign. In testy exchanges with lawmakers, Blinken defended President Joe Biden's decision to pull out and pushed back on accusations that the State Department might have done more to help Americans and at-risk Afghans to be evacuated, blaming the previous administration for lacking a plan.

  • U.S. government increases oversight of police-reform monitors

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department, in the midst of investigating policing practices in three major cities, will toughen oversight of federal monitors who supervise implementation of police reforms mandated in civil consent decrees, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday. The department's civil rights division is pursuing high-profile investigations into possible police abuses in Minneapolis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-probe-minneapolis-police-after-george-floyd-murder-report-2021-04-21, Louisville https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-review-louisville-kentucky-police-abc-news-2021-04-26 and Phoenix https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-justice-department-launches-probe-into-policing-practices-arizona-2021-08-05. If the probes show that the those police departments engaged in patterns or practices of discrimination or use of excessive force, the government could seek a consent decree to enforce reforms.

  • It’s not bull, scientists potty train cows to tackle climate change

    Potty training cows to use a bovine lavatory could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, scientists claimed.

  • Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

    Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine moved northwest off the eastern coast of the Amamioshima Island, about 700 kilometers (420 miles) northeast of the disputed East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but also claimed by Beijing, the ministry said. The submarine on Sunday morning was heading west in the East China Sea.

  • MAXPRO, the best home gym equipment for small spaces, is so good it’s backed by Shaq

    Are you on a mission to build the perfect home gym? Well, now is definitely the time to do it. There are so many fantastic home gym machines that deliver phenomenal workouts in the comfort of your own home. The problem, however, is often twofold. First, home gym equipment can easily cost thousands of dollars. … The post MAXPRO, the best home gym equipment for small spaces, is so good it’s backed by Shaq appeared first on BGR.

  • Lions CB Okudah has season-ending Achilles tendon injury

    Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Monday. “He will be out for the rest of the year,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions.

  • Trump spoke at a 9/11 'Moonies' conference organized by the widow of the Rev. Sun Myung Moon, praising the controversial Unification Church

    The Unification Church, whose followers are often called Moonies, has attracted criticism for its cultlike behavior.

  • The Taliban tracked down and killed 4 Afghan counterterrorism agents, in one case pulling out all their fingernails, report says

    The dead men worked out of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and had been trained by US and British forces, The Sunday Times said.

  • 'Smell my hair': Hundreds of protesters greet Biden in Idaho

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

  • Melania Trump Fires Back at ‘Unprofessional’ Stephanie Grisham Over Book Revelations

    Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and top aide to Melania Trump, is publishing a new book in which she says the former first lady declined to call for peace during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Trump’s office has released a response statement that attacks Grisham for being “unprofessional” during her time in the administration. The bombshell snippet came via Politico Monday, which reported that Grisham texted Trump around 1:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, just after rioters who supported

  • Tucker Carlson Admits: ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered or Something’

    Media MattersFox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)“How do you think they live with themselves at this point when they just lie again and again a

  • US shoots down pair of Iranian drones attacking Iraq airport

    The U.S. military struck down two Iranian drones attacking the Erbil airport in Kurdish-held Iraq on Saturday, defense officials said.