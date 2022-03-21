U.S. formally declares Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

By Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States formally determined that Myanmar's army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in its violence against the Rohingya minority, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, warning that as long as the junta was in power nobody in the country would be safe.

Announcing the decision, which was first reported by Reuters on Sunday, Blinken said the attacks against Rohingya were "widespread and systematic" and that evidence pointed to a clear intent to destroy the mainly Muslim minority.

A clear statement by the United States saying genocide was committed could bolster efforts to hold the Myanmar generals accountable and help prevent further atrocities, activists and U.S. officials believe.

In his speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, the top American diplomat read out tragic and chilling accounts of victims, who had been shot in the head, raped and tortured.

Myanmar's armed forces launched a military operation in 2017 that forced at least 730,000 of the mainly Muslim Rohingya from their homes and into neighboring Bangladesh, where they recounted killings, mass rape and arson. In 2021, Myanmar's military seized power in a coup.

"Since the coup, we have seen the Burmese military use many of the same tactics. Only now the military is targeting anyone in Burma it sees as opposing or undermining its repressive rule," Blinken said.

"For those who did not realize it before the coup, the brutal violence unleashed by the military since February 2021 has made clear that no one in Burma will be safe from atrocities so long as it is in power," he added.

Days after U.S. President Joe Biden took office, Myanmar generals led by Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, after complaining of fraud in a November 2020 general election won by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi's party. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The armed forces crushed an uprising against their coup, killing more than 1,600 people and detaining nearly 10,000, including civilian leaders such as Suu Kyi, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group, and setting off an insurgency.

FEW REAL CONSEQUENCES

In response to the coup, the United States and Western allies sanctioned the junta and its business interests, but have been unable to persuade the generals to restore civilian rule after they received military and diplomatic support from Russia and China.

Advocates say Monday's declaration, which does not automatically unleash any punitive measures but carries political weight, could help judicial efforts worldwide to hold the junta accountable, but say more action needs to follow.

“The U.S. government should couple its condemnations of Myanmar’s military with action," said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. "For too long, the U.S. and other countries have allowed Myanmar’s generals to commit atrocities with few real consequences."

Blinken said the United States has shared information with Gambia connected to its case at the International Court of Justice, where it has accused Myanmar of genocide.

Blinken's recognition of genocide and crimes against humanity refers mainly to events in 2017, before last year's coup. The step comes after two State Department examinations -- one initiated in 2018 and the other in 2020 -- failed to produce a determination.

Some former U.S. officials told Reuters those were missed opportunities to send a firm message to the Myanmar generals who later seized power.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • US imposes sanctions on Sudan police for rights abuses

    The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Sudan's Central Reserve Police (CRP) force for human rights abuses.

  • Was the BAFTA Weekend Behind a Spike in Industry COVID Cases?

    As Oscar week kicks off, alongside the seemingly now two-horse best-picture race between The Power of the Dog and CODA, one of the biggest talking points is how an apparent COVID-19 outbreak during the BAFTA weekend may impact proceedings. At the Producers Guild of America nominees breakfast Saturday, much of the buzz was dedicated to […]

  • S. Korean slavery victim seeks UN justice as time runs out

    Thirty years after going public with her story of abduction, rape and forced prostitution by Japan’s wartime military, Lee Yong-soo fears she’s running out of time to get closure to her ordeal. The 93-year-old is the face of a dwindling group of South Korean sexual slavery survivors who have been demanding since the early 1990s that the Japanese government fully accept culpability and offer an unequivocal apology. Lee leads an international group of sexual slavery survivors and advocates – including those from the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Australia and East Timor – who sent a petition U.N. human rights investigators last week to press Seoul and Tokyo to jointly refer the issue to U.N.’s International Court of Justice.

  • Washington's local Russia boycott

    Just off of the GW Parkway, one of northern Virginia’s popular international grocery stores has a conspicuous blank spot on its signage. The owners of the store formerly known as Russian Gourmet have taken down half their sign and changed the name to European Gourmet and Deli in part due to negative reviews online following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The name change is yet another example of the war pushing Washingtonians to distance themselves from Russia as fallout from Puti

  • 3 Problems With Retiring in Your 50s

    The advantages of early retirement are obvious, but it has serious drawbacks too. Here are three you should bear in mind if you're thinking about retiring in your 50s. If you retire in your 50s, you can probably expect to spend about 30 years in retirement, and some people might even make it to 40 years.

  • The mask mandate returns to six Chicago Public Schools classrooms amid COVID-19 spike at school

    Brenna O’Brien, a parent of a second grader and a fourth grader at Chicago’s John C. Coonley Elementary School, wasn’t sure over the weekend what she’s going to do on Monday when her kids were supposed to be back in their classrooms. They’d lost four days of instruction due to illness. “I’ve repeatedly tested them — we’ve done PCR tests — and it’s just repeatedly been negative,” she said ...

  • 'Of two halves' — Russian-Ukrainians despise Putin for making war in their name

    Ethnic Russians have been among the most victimized by Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which he falsely claimed was in their defense.

  • Analysis-Ukraine crisis another nudge for joint EU bonds

    The path to permanent joint bond sales by euro zone governments will be long and bumpy, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have helped clear the way. The conflict has prompted European countries to pledge more investment in defence and developing renewable energy, expenditure many argue will be best met if the burden is shared. The European Union is already issuing joint bonds for an 800 billion euro ($879 bln) post-COVID recovery fund, but has not mentioned plans for more debt, let alone making the existing facility permanent.

  • Kanye West Barred From Performing at Grammys Due to ‘Concerning Online Behavior,’ Rep Confirms

    Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behavior,” a rep for the artist confirms to Variety. Reps for the Recording Academy and CBS, which present the Grammys, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. West’s rep cited a report in the Blast posted late Friday claiming […]

  • ‘Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction’: U.N. head says don’t let Russia crisis add to global warming

    Countries scrambling to replace Russian oil and gas with any alternative may aggravate climate change, U.N. chief warns.

  • Foxconn 'basically' resumes normal operations in China's Shenzhen

    Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, the company said on Monday. The world's largest contract electronics maker said on Wednesday it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campuses after arranging for some staff to live and work in a bubble, an arrangement requested by the local government as it battles the spread of COVID-19. The company said in a statement that according to a government notice, it has "basically resumed normal work order and production operations" at its major campuses such as in the city's Longhua and Guanlan districts.

  • Top EU diplomat accuses Russia of 'massive war crime' in Mariupol assault

    The European Union's top diplomat is accusing Russia of "a massive war crime" in Moscow's assault against the Ukrainian city of Mariupol."This is a war crime, a massive war crime, what's happening in Mariupol," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters on Monday. "The city will be completely destroyed, and people will be - are dying."Mariupol has come under attack by Russian forces throughout Moscow's invasion of Ukraine,...

  • US concludes violence against Myanmar's Rohingya was genocide: report

    The Biden administration will formally declare that the Myanmar military's violence against the Rohingya minority constituted a genocide and crimes against humanity.U.S. officials told Reuters that the decision will be announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C."It's going to make it harder for them to commit further abuses," a senior State Department official told the outlet...

  • Giants 2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Could Big Blue look to improve secondary?

    Here's what some of the latest mock drafts have the Giants doing with their first-round picks...

  • LeBron James tweets congratulations after Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary state championship win

    LA Lakers star LeBron James tweeted his congratulations to alma mater Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary for its Ohio high school boys basketball championship

  • U.S. "profoundly disappointed" at Syrian president's UAE visit

    The U.S. is "profoundly disappointed and troubled" by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, which it sees as an attempt to "legitimize" the embattled dictator, State Department spokesman Ned Price told Axios in a statement on Sunday.Why it matters: Assad's trip to the UAE on Friday was his first official visit to an Arab country since the start of the Syrian war in March 2011, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy invokes the Holocaust, says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the 'final solution' to the 'Ukrainian question'

    Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, also referenced how Russian forces shelled the Babyn Yar, Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, in an appeal for aid.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Doja Cat Fangirls Over BTS's Jungkook in Resurfaced Gaming Clip

    It seems that numerous celebrities are fangirling over BTS member Jungkook, and Doja Cat is no...

  • Ukraine President Zelensky Thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for Their Support

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his thanks to Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, for their efforts to help the people there amid its war with Russia. Kunis, a native of Ukraine who moved to the United States when she was a child, and Kutcher have set up a GoFundMe campaign that has so […]