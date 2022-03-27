Blinken Says U.S. Has No ‘Strategy of Regime Change in Russia’ after Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attempted to walk back President Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” clarifying on Sunday that the U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia.

“I think the president, the White House made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said at a press conference in Jerusalem.

“As you know, and as you’ve heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter. In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people,” he added.

Blinken’s comments come one day after Biden stunned many – including those in his own administration — with his speech on the invasion of Ukraine on Saturday at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. For free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness,” Biden said at the conclusion of the speech. They “have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity and freedom and possibilities.”

Biden added, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Minutes after the speech, a White House official said Biden was not calling for a regime change in Russia. “The President’s point was Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” the official said.

Senator Jim Risch (R., Idaho) called Biden’s comment a “horrendous gaffe” during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

“Please Mr. President, stay on script,” said Risch, the ranking Republican on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He added that rest of the speech was “good.”

Biden’s speech came after he met with Ukrainian refugees and held discussions with Ukrainian officials and Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda.

Blinken noted Saturday that while the U.S. does not have a strategy of regime change, the administration does have a “strategy to strongly support Ukraine.”

“We have a strategy to put unprecedented pressure on Russia, and we’re carrying that forward. And we have a strategy to make sure that we’re providing all of the humanitarian support that we can, and we have a strategy to reinforce NATO,” he added.

The comments come less than a week after Blinken announced that the U.S. government had made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and that the administration would work with others to prosecute offenders.

“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement released on Wednesday.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Secretary of State Blinken reiterates that the US does not 'have a strategy of regime change in Russia'

    "In this case, as in any case, it's up to the people of the country in question, it's up to the Russian people," Blinken told reporters.

  • Ukraine asks Red Cross not to open office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

    Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimise Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukranians. The head of the ICRC said on Thursday after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian armies was needed before civilians could be evacuated properly from war-torn Ukraine. Russian media reported that Red Cross chief Peter Maurer asked Russia to facilitate the opening of a Red Cross office in Rostov-on-Don.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden denounces Putin as he ends Europe trip

    The president said the Russian leader "cannot remain in power," but the U.S. has clarified it is not pursuing regime change in Moscow.

  • Volunteers continue to sign up to defend Ukraine

    As Vladimir Putin's forces appear largely stymied in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks, Ukraine's resistance is being fueled by tens of thousands of volunteers, and by armaments boosted by supplies from NATO countries. Correspondent Holly Williams reports.

  • France's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict

    French President Emmanuel Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, after U.S. President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "butcher" and said he should not remain in power. "I wouldn't use this type of wording because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin," Macron said on France 3 TV channel. Biden, speaking in Warsaw, had said that Putin "cannot remain in power".

  • Reactions to Biden saying Putin 'cannot remain in power'

    Following are reactions to U.S. President Joe Biden's remark on Saturday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden told a crowd in Warsaw after condemning the Russian president's month-long war in Ukraine. Biden cast Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a battle in a much broader conflict between democracy and autocracy.

  • Blinken: U.S. has no strategy for regime change in Russia

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States does not "have a strategy of regime change in Russia." Driving the news: Blinken's remarks followed a speech by President Biden on Saturday during which the president said Russia's Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe president meant that “Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or

  • U.S. isn't seeking regime change in Russia, Blinken says in wake of Biden speech

    President Biden made a fiery speech in Warsaw, seemingly calling for Putin to be replaced. U.S. officials clarify that is up to the Russian people.

  • Ariel Roblin: Why we broadcast Supreme Court confirmation hearings

    Similar to past Supreme Court justice confirmation hearings, we made the conscious decision to broadcast the hearings of nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in their entirety. The historic nature of this nomination intensified with the opportunity to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

  • Elon Musk said it would not be easy for Russia and China to 'take out' Starlink satellites if they attempted to

    In an interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Insider's parent company Axel Springer, Musk said there are 2,000 Starlink satellites in operation.

  • ‘You’re my star’: high points of Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

    From a friend’s charming stories to a senator’s heartfelt backing, here are some non-enraging moments from the Senate ‘I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat,’ Senator Cory Booker told Jackson. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP The confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson officially wrapped up this week after four days of extensive questioning, heated exchanges and other contentious moments. But Jackson, who was questioned by Republican senators on a variety of issues, was widely pra

  • Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power’

    Concluding his remarks in Warsaw, Poland, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden said: "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," and remarked of President Vladimir Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

  • Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

    The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board. Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 40 meters (130 feet) from the point of impact and 1.5 meters (5 feet) underground, state media said. Experts confirmed it was the second black box.

  • Booker calls Jackson confirmation hearing "outrageous and beyond the pale"

    Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) denounced the lines of questioning during Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings as "outrageous and beyond the pale" during an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." The big picture: Despite being all but assured confirmation to the Supreme Court, Jackson's three days before the Senate Judiciary committee were filled with political jockeying and message-testing by Republicans. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • John Legend applauds wife Chrissy Teigen for 'destigmatizing' fertility struggles

    John Legend applauded his wife Chrissy Teigen for speaking out about her struggles with fertility.

  • Investors shelter from twin declines in U.S. stocks, bonds

    Side-by-side declines in U.S. equity and fixed income markets are pushing investors into cash, commodities and dividend-paying stocks as geopolitical uncertainty and worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve rock asset prices. With the first quarter of 2022 winding down, the S&P 500 is down around 5% year-to-date, after falling as much as 12.5% earlier in the year. The ICE BofA Treasury Index, meanwhile, was recently down 5.6% this year, its worst start in history.

  • Appeals court denies Mountain Valley Pipeline's rehearing request

    The two separate rulings earlier this year removed approvals that MVP had received from the US Forest Service and US Bureau of Land Management.

  • Supreme Court Justice Thomas' wife under scrutiny

    Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is under fire for texts showing she pushed former President Donald Trump's chief of staff to overturn the 2020 election.

  • East Bay students send solidarity messages to kids in Ukraine

    "I feel angry because why would someone start a war? I think it's unnecessary and horrible," said student Maksym Filipowski, expressing fear and frustration over the crisis.

  • Clarence Thomas facing pressure from lawmakers following revelations regarding wife's texts

    Clarence Thomas facing pressure from lawmakers following revelations regarding wife's texts