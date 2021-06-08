Blinken says U.S. still probing 'Havana syndrome' attacks on diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken testifies about the State Department budget before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is conducting a government-wide review to get to the bottom of who or what caused the suspected "directed" radio frequency attacks that on U.S. diplomats that resulted in various neurological ailments known as "Havana syndrome", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

If Washington would have suspicions that a state actor including Russia or others are involved in this, it would bring it up with them, Blinken said but added that the United States at this point still does not know what or who is causing these incidents.

"We are in the midst, at the President's direction, with the National Security Council in the lead, of coordinating a government-wide review, including the intelligence community, the State Department, the Defense Department, to try to get to the bottom of what caused them, who did it, if anyone did, and of course care for any people who may have been victimized by it," Blinken said.

It was not clear when the review would conclude.

Starting in 2016, dozens of staff in Cuba reported symptoms including hearing loss, ringing ears, vertigo, headaches and fatigue, a pattern consistent with mild traumatic brain injury and initially described as the result of “sonic” or health attacks of some sort.

Dozens of U.S. government employees were affected by the incidents, with New York Times reporting last month that the mysterious injuries had afflicted more than 130 people, far more than previously known, and to civil servants in locations such as Europe and elsewhere in Asia, with some episodes having taking place as recently as this year.

In April, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said the incidents appeared to be increasing and the committee was investigating.

Asked if President Joe Biden would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their planned meeting in Geneva next week, Blinken repeated that Washington still did not know the root cause or the perpetrator, if any, of these incidents.

"So certainly if we have concerns, suspicions or beliefs that any state actor, Russia or otherwise was involved ... you can be sure that we will take it to them. But right now, we simply do not know," he said.

On Monday, Senate unanimously passed additional financial support for care of U.S. diplomats who have suffered from these syndromes.

The State Department said in June 2018 it had brought home diplomats from Guangzhou, China, over concern they were suffering similar symptoms.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Socialist Castillo holds slim lead as Peru presidential vote count reaches tense finale

    Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm. Socialist Pedro Castillo, who has roiled markets and miners with plans to shake up the copper-rich country's politics, held a slim lead of some 50.2% ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori on 49.8%, with almost 96% of the votes tallied. The leftist candidate, the son of peasant farmers, had surged late in the count, driven by an energized rural vote beyond capital Lima.

  • Rare victory amid rise of ransomware attacks

    The Justice Department has seized most of the ransom paid to Russian hackers after the gas pipeline cyberattack. But will it deter hackers? ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.

  • Are we overestimating the ransomware threat?

    On Monday afternoon, the U.S. Justice Department said it has seized much of the cryptocurrency ransom that  U.S. pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline paid last month to a Russian hacking collective called DarkSide by tracking the payment as it moved through different accounts belonging to the hacking group and finally breaking into one of those accounts with the blessing of a federal judge. It's a feel-good twist to a saga that began with a cyberattack on Colonial and resulted in a fuel shortage made worse by the panic-purchasing of gasoline last month after the company shut down one of its major pipelines (and later suffered a second pipeline shutdown owing to what it described as an overworked internal server).

  • Carnegie Hall reopens in October after 19-month closure

    The Hall initially intended to open the season with a virtual gala, but Carnegie executive and artistic director Clive Gillinson said planning is underway for a live opening concert following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on May 5 that Broadway theaters could reopen in September at full capacity. “The governor’s announcement about Broadway changed everybody’s thinking overnight,” Gillinson said. Gillinson said the Hall had cut its schedule of 150 initially planned concerts to about 90 but now was considering the addition of up to 10 programs in the autumn, including five with orchestras.

  • Senate aims on Tuesday to pass bill that targets China and chips

    The Democratic-run Senate, with some Republican support, is working toward passing legislation on Tuesday that targets China and aims to support the American semiconductor industry, in a sign of bipartisan agreement on how to handle Beijing and a key U.S. sector.

  • Simone Biles’ boyfriend shares sweet tribute to gymnast following record win

    Simone Biles is at the top of her game and it seems no one is more excited about that than her boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens. According to reports, Sunday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist broke a record by winning her seventh national women’s all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The 24-year-old won with a score of 119.650 which was 4.7 points ahead of runner-up Sunisa Lee and is expected to be an incredibly vital member of the USA Women’s Gymnastics team for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley being moved to federal prison for mental evaluation

    Trump fan who infamously donned an animal headdress at the 6 January Capitol riot will be transferred to facility in Colorado

  • J&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause

    Safety concerns about Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine along with overall flagging demand for vaccinations have slowed its U.S. rollout to a crawl, leaving close to half of the 21 million doses produced for the United States sitting unused. J&J’s vaccine was supposed to be an important tool for reaching rural areas and vaccine hesitant Americans because it requires only one shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. But Americans have largely eschewed it over the six weeks it has been back in use after a pause to study a rare safety issue, according to data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and interviews with health officials and pharmacists in eight states across the country.

  • Senate bill to provide payments to victims of mysterious "Havana syndrome" passes unanimously

    The Senate unanimously passed legislation Monday offering financial support to government employees experiencing symptoms including brain injuries that are consistent with "Havana Syndrome."Why it matters: Over 130 cases of the illness first detected in the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in 2016 have been reported among overseas U.S. personnel. The head injuries are "from likely directed energy attacks in Cuba, China, and elsewhere," per a Senate Intelligence Committee statement.Stay on top of the latest

  • Simone Biles' boyfriend posts about watching her compete in person for 1st time

    The pair shared several photos together after Simone Biles earned her seventh title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

  • Clover Health soars as 'meme stock' rally gathers steam

    The so-called "meme stock" phenomenon, which began with video game retailer GameStop Corp in January and spread to cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc in May, has prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to say it was looking into signs of market manipulation. Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover and electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc are among the most shorted stocks across U.S. exchanges, with Clover being the target of a report by short seller Hindenburg in February, which took a position in the company.

  • Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

    The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of U.S. access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, will look for specific violations that have contributed to a "hollowing out" of supply chains that could be addressed with trade remedies, including toward China, senior administration officials told reporters.

  • Mom a suspect in boy’s death — after another woman said she’s the mom, Vegas cops say

    His mom was last seen in Denver, authorities said.

  • Boston top cop is fired after decades-old domestic violence accusations emerge

    Dennis White was put on leave two days after he was appointed

  • Veteran deputy drowns saving swimmers off Gulf Coast in Alabama. ‘Most heroic thing’

    He previously served as a Georgia firefighter for over 25 years.

  • Mom a suspect in boy’s death — after another woman said she’s the mom, Vegas cops say

    His mom was last seen in Denver, authorities said.

  • Kushner wants ‘simpler’ relationship with Trump by no longer working with him

    Mr Kushner is reportedly focused on writing his book

  • Pro-Trump congresswoman who replaced Liz Cheney in GOP purge announces she is pregnant

    Stefanik has emerged as a strong defender of Mr Trump and supported his voter fraud claims

  • Trump speech: Fox refuses to air official address as ex-president demands ‘reparations’ from China

    Trump amplifies stolen election myth in rambling GOP remarks

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Lilibet at a female-founded hospital in Santa Barbara

    Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Lilibet at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. It was founded by 50 women who raised money to open it in 1888.