Blinken says Ukraine invasion is part of Putin's plans for a new Soviet empire

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on other countries in addition to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News on Thursday evening.

Driving the news: The Russian military stepped up its bombing campaign against Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers.

What he's saying: "You don't need intelligence to tell you" that establishing a new Soviet Union is "exactly" what Putin wants, Blinken told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.

  • "He's made clear that he'd like to reconstitute the Soviet empire. Short of that, he'd like to reassert a sphere of influence around neighboring countries that were once part of the Soviet bloc," Blinken continued.

  • "And short of that, he'd like to make sure that all of these countries are somehow neutral."

