Blinken says Ukraine has made 'significant progress' in counteroffensive

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that it was still early days in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces, but Ukrainian forces have made "significant progress."

"What they have done is very methodically planned out and of course it's benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries in terms of making sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to prosecute this counteroffensive," Blinken said during a news conference in Mexico.

Blinken also said Iran's response to a European Union proposal on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal makes the prospects for an agreement in the near term unlikely.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Anthony Esposito and Simon Lewis; Editing by Christopher Cushing)