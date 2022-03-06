Blinken says Ukraine sanctions on Russia not linked with Iran nuclear talks

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken departs Chisinau
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, after Russia's demand a day before on written guarantees from Washington that its punitive measures won't harm cooperation on Iran.

In an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" show, Blinken said a potential nuclear deal with Iran was still close, but cautioned that "a couple of very challenging remaining issues" were still unresolved.

"The sanctions that have been put in place ... on Russia have nothing to do with the Iran nuclear deal and the prospects of getting back into that agreement," Blinken said. "These things are totally different and just are not, in any way, linked together. So I think that's irrelevant.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account.

The announcement by Russia, which could torpedo months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna, came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed to a roadmap with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues that could help secure the nuclear pact.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says West's sanctions create a 'problem' for Iran nuclear deal

    Russia said on Saturday that Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning that West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account. Iran said on Saturday it had agreed a roadmap with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve all outstanding questions about the country's nuclear program by late June, a move seen as a latest push to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with global powers. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the sanctions on Russia had created a "problem" from Moscow's perspective.

  • Russia demands protections against sanctions if Iran nuclear deal restored

    Russian officials said they want a written guarantee that sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine will not impact the country's trade with Iran if the nuclear deal is restored, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the news: The U.S. and Iran are close to reaching a deal to bring back the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, which would lift "most international sanctions on Iran in exchange for tight but temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programs."Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • Russians living in Serbia join rally against Ukraine war

    A Russian man burnt his passport to show his anger over the invasion of Ukraine. Others held up Ukrainian flags while chanting slogans against the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A group of Russian citizens living in Serbia were among dozens of people on Sunday who braved freezing weather and a late winter blizzard to gather in central Belgrade in support of Ukraine and against the war that in the past 11 days has claimed scores of lives and driven about 1.5 million people from their homes.

  • Oil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays

    Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions, analysts said. Russia has raised fresh demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran. Last week, the Brent benchmark rose 21% to close at $118.11 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 26% to close at $115.68, levels not seen 2013 and 2008, respectively, as Russia struggled to sell oil amid fresh sanctions.

  • Blinken: Ukraine has “continuity of government" plan if Zelensky is killed

    Ukraine has a plan should President Volodymyr Zelensky be killed during the Russian invasion, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. Driving the news: “The Ukrainians have plans in place that I'm not going to talk about or get into any details on to make sure that there is what we would call continuity of government one way or another. And let me leave it at that,” Blinken said on CBS' "Face the Nation."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Blinken

  • Haas F1 Has a Golden Opportunity to Make an Exciting Hire

    With Nikita Mazepin's dismissal seeming inevitable, Haas could move reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi up to an F1 seat tomorrow. Or they could do something much more interesting.

  • Nikki Haley: 'I'm not in favor of a no-fly zone' over Ukraine 'right now'

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday said she is "not in favor of a no-fly zone" over Ukraine "right now," as Russia continues its invasion of the country."I'm not in favor of a no-fly zone right now," Haley said when asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" if she supports such a measure.Whether or not to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine has been a point of contention in Washington and globally amid...

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Evacuation of key Ukrainian city halted for second day as shelling continuesBlinken: U.S. and EU allies eyeing Russian oil banUN: Ukraine exodus is fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWIIPutin: No-fly zone would be seen as "participation in the armed conflict"Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in RussiaZelensky makes "desperate plea" for fighter jets in meeting with senatorsIsraeli leader meets Putin to discuss cease fire in UkraineZelensky thanks Elon Musk for sending

  • Etoro Wants to Make Amends After Liquidating Its clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Large crowds gather in Hamburg and Paris to protest Russia's war in Ukraine

    Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg on Saturday to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local police said. The protests in Germany's second-largest city took place under the slogan "Peace in Ukraine and Security in Europe" against the military assault which has forced nearly 1.5 million refugees to flee westward into the European Union. "Let us jointly say no to war," Iryna Tybinka, consul general of Ukraine in Hamburg, told protesters during a speech, according to local broadcaster NDR, adding the fight would continue and "we must win it".

  • The People's Convoy rolls through Guernsey County

    The People's Convoy rolls through Guernsey County

  • New US ambassador arrives in Beijing amid tense relations

    New U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns has arrived to take up his post in Beijing amid heightened tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan, trade, human rights and the war in Ukraine. Burns arrived Friday with his wife Libby and a group of other U.S. diplomats and their families and will undergo three weeks of quarantine at his official residence as China requires, according to a U.S. Embassy spokesperson. The post had been empty since Terry Branstad departed in October 2020.

  • U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

    The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the P

  • Blinken says new Russia demands on Iran nuclear deal 'irrelevant'

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday dismissed as "irrelevant" Russian demands for guarantees that new sanctions linked to Ukraine will not affect Moscow's rights under a reworked Iran nuclear deal.

  • 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, U.N. says

    CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports from Poland, where thousands of Ukrainians have fled to escape the Russian invasion.

  • Rubio stops short of rejecting Graham's call to assassinate Putin

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday stopped short of criticizing and rejecting a suggestion by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in which the South Carolina Republican called for "somebody in Russia" to take out Russian President Vladimir Putin.Asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" if he agreed with Graham, Rubio suggested that his colleague's tweet was fueled by frustration from the Russian invasion."People are watching these...

  • Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

    Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. “We don't take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

  • Hobe Sound man arrested, charged with exploiting woman's personal finances

    Steven Blum, 59, of the 6700 block of Yorktown Drive, faces charges of exploitation and grand theft from a person over 65.

  • Soccer star Katie Meyer felt 'stress to be perfect' before death. Many student-athletes relate

    Despite superhuman feats, athletes are human. Stars have helped destigmatize mental health, but there's a lack of support on the collegiate level.