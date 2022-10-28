Blinken says US, Canada have to work together on world ills

6
·3 min read

MONTREAL (AP) — The United States must work with countries like Canada to solve world problems, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

Neither Canada nor the United States can alone face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies, Blinken told a group of dignitaries and university students.

“When I started this role, my boss, President Biden, told me, above all, make an effort to re-energize our partnerships, our alliances,” said Blinken, who spoke in French during the event, which was also attended by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

“We’re starting with the closest partner, Canada,” Blinken said.

In an interview earlier in the day with a Montreal television station, Blinken called Canada and the U.S. “essential partners” who share the same values.

“We work together because the lives of our citizens are very much intertwined,” he said.

Blinken was asked about comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War II.

Blinken said the danger has been created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a war we did not want,” he said. “We did everything in our power to avoid it from happening. What we’re seeing now is a remarkable partnership between many countries, including the U.S. and Canada, to support Ukraine.”

During a tour of a public market, Blinken was met by a handful of protesters opposed to a possible international intervention to deal with the humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti.

Later, both Blinken and Joly reiterated comments they made in Ottawa on Thursday that a multilateral military intervention in the Caribbean nation is being discussed but remains a work in progress.

"There is an enormous challenge for the Haitian people, the suffering is terrible, and I think we all agree we have to act and do something, but by supporting solutions that come from Haiti,″ he said.

Haiti’s interim government has operated in chaos since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Since September, armed gangs have been blockading fuel access, leading to a shortage of basic goods, clean water and medical services, all during a cholera outbreak.

Canada and the U.S. have sent armored vehicles for the police, and the United Nations is considering a military intervention to restore order, which has been endorsed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Blinken said Canada and the U.S. are also closely aligned on the double threat to the Arctic from climate change and Russian expansionism.

He began his Montreal trip with a visit to Lithion, a company that makes batteries for electric vehicles by recycling 95% of the material in used batteries.

Blinken said the company gives him hope for the fight against climate change and described it as an example of the partnerships between Canada and the United States. U.S. companies have invested in Lithion, which is part of a bilateral supply chain.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada to seek membership to Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

    Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to further economic cooperation in the region, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa. Joly said at a news conference that Canada and the United States also agreed to hold the first Canada-U.S. Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to further align approaches to the region.

  • Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers

    It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol and hunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply. Early Friday, an assailant looking for Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and used a hammer to attack her husband Paul, who suffered blunt-force injuries and was hospitalized.

  • ‘Haiti needs us.’ But Blinken and Joly warn crisis demands triage

    Canada sends fact-finding delegation to Port-au-Prince.

  • Man sentenced in South LA fireworks explosion case

    A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months behind bars, with two years of supervised release.

  • What You Need to Know About the Different Types of Belly Fat

    There are two main types of belly fat, one that can be found all around your body under your skin, and one that remains around your abdominal organs.

  • Book app connects Ukrainian fathers with refugee children

    When Ruslan Mykhalchenko leaves his family in the Netherlands to return home to Ukraine next week, one of the things he will miss most is reading his 5-year-old daughter Olivia a bedtime story. It's a harsh reality for Mykhalchenko and countless Ukrainian fathers who have been separated from their families by the war with Russia, now entering a ninth month. Martial law in Ukraine prevents men aged between 18 and 60 leaving the country.

  • Fired Twitter worker fears for future of company

    Fired employees were filtering out of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with at least one questioning the future of the social media platform under Elon Musk. (Oct. 28) (AP video: Terry Chea)

  • Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22. Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have traded barbs over how much control the state and city will have to decide on a private firm to operate Jackson’s water system over the long term.

  • Russia attempts to conscript Uzbek citizens in Oryol

    Uzbekistan citizens, who work in Russia’s Oryol, were handed mobilization notices, ordering to report to military conscription centers, Reuters reported on Oct. 27.

  • A Miami Beach hotel will vanish before our eyes. What you can expect, and what we’ve seen

    The Deauville hotel is coming down.

  • Putin to host leaders of adversaries Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region amid increasingly active U.S. mediation efforts. Putin's talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were scheduled to be held at the Russian leader's Black Sea residence in Sochi on Monday.

  • Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack

    Paul Pelosi underwent ‘successful surgery’ after he was attacked at his home early on Friday by an assailant with a hammer

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • Japan's 'waste not, want not' philosophy has deep religious and cultural roots, from monsters and meditation to Marie Kondo's tidying up

    Monsters and spirits –including 'tsukumogami,' which are made of everyday objects – in the 'Hyakki-Yagyō-Emaki' scroll, painted between the 14th and 16th centuries. Wikimedia CommonsThe word “waste” is often frightening. People fear not making the most of their time, whether at work or at leisure, and failing to live life to the fullest. Warnings against waste run especially deep in Japanese culture. Many Americans are familiar with the famous decluttering technique of organization guru Marie Ko

  • Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

    Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

  • Air Force lieutenant colonel who assaulted daughter faces court

    A former Air Force lieutenant colonel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey faced a court-martial before the military’s top court yesterday.

  • Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

    The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape, 42, grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving about 20 years ago to follow an older girlfriend to San Francisco. A street address listed for DePape in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post office box at a UPS Store.

  • WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to his 1st 3-game losing streak in 20 years

    Hear what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had to say after Thursday night's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

  • Peter Uihlein 'freer, happier' since joining LIV Golf, and much, much richer | D'Angelo

    Peter Uihlein made just more than $4 million on the PGA Tour turning pro in 2011. Since joining LIV, he's made more than $11 million in seven events.

  • Jessica Mendoza on why Aaron Judges’ time in the Bronx is over

    MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza feels the Yankees will need to pick between keeping Aaron Judge or winning a World Series since they have plenty of other issues to address and only so much money to spend.