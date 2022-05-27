Blinken stresses importance of concluding Israeli probe into reporter's killing

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds news conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Haavisto in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and stressed the importance of concluding the probes into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of concluding the investigations into the death of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh," the State Department said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority said on Thursday its investigation showed that Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli soldier in a "deliberate murder." Israel denied the accusation and said it was continuing its own investigations.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

