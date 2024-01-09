Blinken to talk about 'way forward' in Gaza during visit to Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog shakes hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prior to their meeting. Amos Ben-Gershom/dpa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with Israeli leaders and said he plans to discuss "the way forward" concerning the war in Gaza.

Blinken said he wants to share what he has heard during his previous diplomatic visits to other neighbouring countries.

"I've just come from a number of countries in the region, Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and I want to be able to share some of what I heard from those leaders with the president, as well as with the prime minister and the Cabinet later today," Blinken said.

"And there's lots to talk about in particular, about the way forward."

The US is aiming to prevent an escalation of the war in Gaza which began on October 7, when Palestinian Hamas militants and other groups launched a bloody raid on Israel, killing 1,200 and kidnapping around 240.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then.

Blinken spoke of "incredibly challenging times for Israel, for countries in the region, and especially for people who continue to suffer."

Herzog thanked Blinken for his country's "steadfast commitment to Israel’s safety and to making sure that Israel wins this war, because it's a war that affects international values and the values of the free world."

