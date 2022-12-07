Blinken threatens travel ban for Sudanese who threaten deal

Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, center, holds up his fist as others hold a document following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group signed a deal to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. (AP Photo/Marwan) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sudanese leaders Wednesday that the United States will impose a travel ban on any individuals who threaten to derail Sudan’s fragile democratic transition.

The announcement comes two days after Sudan's two ruling generals, Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and its main pro-democracy group, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, signed a ‘’framework agreement.’’ The deal would see its military step back from power and the establishment of a new civilian-led transitional government. Various other political parties and organizations also signed the deal.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Blinken commended Monday’s deal, brokered by the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. He then added that a travel ban would be imposed on any will individuals ‘’believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic transition in Sudan.‘’

Sudan’s framework deal appears to offer only the roughest outlines for how Sudan will resume its fragile progression to democracy, with key political players having refused to sign the agreement. The deal also ducked thornier issues concerning transitional justice and the implementation of military reform.

Several former rebel leaders, who have formed their own political bloc, are absent from the agreement. Also missing are Sudan’s sprawling grassroots pro-democracy Resistance Committees, which have refused to negotiate with Sudan’s military leaders.

‘‘Recognizing the fragility of democratic transitions, the United States will hold to account spoilers — whether military or political actors.’’ Blinken said. Further negotiations for a more inclusive agreement are expected to take place shortly.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the country's leading military figure, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, led a coup in October 2021 that upended the country’s previous democratic transition following three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir.

Recommended Stories

  • The Southern Hemisphere is stormier than the north. Now, scientists think they know why

    A new study finds that the Southern Hemisphere is 24% stormier than the North

  • 2 killed in protest over Iraqi activist's prison sentence

    At least two protesters were killed Wednesday in southern Iraq after security forces opened fire on a crowd demonstrating against a harsh prison sentence handed down against a young Iraqi activist over a Twitter post, local officials said. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the city of Nasiriyah against a court ruling this week sentencing Hayder Hamid al-Zaidi, 20, to three years in prison over alleged criticism of state-sanctioned militias. Security forces opened fire to disperse the protesters, killing two and injuring 17, according to a high ranking local government source and a medical source, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media about the matter.

  • Loudoun County Fires Superintendent over Handling of Sexual-Assault Cases

    The Loudoun County school board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler after a grand jury released a report blaming the district for failing to escalate cases of sexual assault in 2021.

  • Navy to Accept Recruits with Lowest Test Scores as Recruiting Goal Grows

    Under the program, the service can recruit and contract up to 7,500 prospective sailors this year who fall under what the military calls "Category IV" recruits.

  • Navy to begin accepting more recruits from lowest aptitude percentile amid deepening recruiting crisis

    The U.S. Navy will allow thousands more recruits from the lowest aptitude percentile allowed under military entrance standards amid the continued recruiting crisis.

  • 'Encanto,' Johnny Depp, Will Smith: Google unveils 2022's top trending entertainment searches

    Google's top trending searches of 2022 tells us what movies, TV shows, songs and actors people wanted to know about.

  • Quincy Jones, Alan Jackson, Many More Donate Rare Items To ASCAP Auction

    Other lots have been contributed by Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar, Carly Pearce, Richie Sambora, and Kelsea Ballerini.

  • NYC honors historic gay bar with landmark status

    One of the earliest sites of gay rights activism is officially New York City’s newest landmark.

  • Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed

    Janusz Walus was stabbed last week by another inmate, delaying his release in South Africa.

  • These Hispanic CEOs Are Supporting Future Generations Through Education And Entrepreneurship

    Find out how Dr. Antonio R. Flores and Marla Bilonick are helping Hispanic communities while Capital One stands alongside them.

  • Iraqi activist jailed over tweet 'insulting' Iran-backed militia force

    Haidar al-Zaidi denied writing the tweet about the Iran-backed PMF's late deputy commander.

  • Friction over LGBTQ issues worsens in global Anglican church

    Friction has been simmering within the global Anglican Communion for many years over its 42 provinces’ sharp differences on whether to recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy. This year, the divisions have widened, as conservative bishops – notably from Africa and Asia – affirmed their opposition to LGBTQ inclusion and demanded “repentance” by the more liberal provinces with inclusive policies. Caught in the middle of the fray is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is the top bishop of the Church of England and ceremonial leader of the Anglican Communion, which is one of the world's largest Christian communities.

  • Ted Cruz podcast's syndication deal triggers complaint by watchdog group

    Because iHeartMedia has been registered as a lobbyist since 2003, the complaint alleges the deal violates Senate rules.

  • What is China's Covid policy and how have the rules changed?

    Chinese government has eased Covid restrictions following protests against strict lockdown measures.

  • US says has not 'enabled' Ukraine strikes inside Russia

    The United States said Tuesday it hadn't "enabled" Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia, after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep within Russian territory. As Russian President Vladimir Putin convened his security council in the wake of the apparent drone strikes, Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility but neither did it criticize the action, which killed three people and damaged long range bombers and a fuel depot, according to reports from Russia. "We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. Washington has held back from supplying Ukraine forces with long-range ATACMS missiles that could strike inside Russia out of fears it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the US and NATO. But experts believe Ukraine was able to modify old long-distance Soviet-era reconnaissance drones on its own to target them at the bases in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov on Monday. But Blinken did not criticize the strikes. Instead, he said, the United States is determined "to make sure that they (Ukraine) have in their hands -- along with many other partners around the world -- the equipment that they need to defend themselves, to defend their territory, to defend their freedom." But US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the US was "absolutely not" doing anything to prevent Ukraine from acquiring its own long-range attack capabilities. - Zelensky visits city near front - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile visited Sloviansk near the eastern frontline Tuesday, &nbsp;describing fighting as "difficult" with Russian forces pushing to capture the industrial city of Bakhmut. Zelensky appeared in a video wearing a heavy winter coat, standing next to a large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers. "The east of Ukraine today is the most difficult front. And I am honoured to be here now with our defending troops in Donbas. I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Lugansk and in Crimea as well," Zelensky said. He was referring to three regions the Russians or their proxies have controlled since 2014. Russian forces have made a concentrated push since August to capture Bakhmut, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from Sloviansk, at what Western defense analysts say has been a great cost in lives and equipment. Daily shelling from both sides has been heaviest along the front line in the area. In the nearby Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, its Moscow-appointed mayor said that Ukrainian shelling had killed six civilians and injured others. - Putin call meeting after drone attacks - The Kremlin said Putin met senior officials Tuesday to discuss "domestic security" and said that Russia was taking "necessary" measures to fend off more Ukrainian attacks. One of the Ukraine attacks struck the key Engels airfield in the Saratov region, where Russia keeps some of its strategic nuclear bombers. Ukraine says aircraft at Engels are also used to launch missiles at it from outside its territory. For weeks Moscow has rained missiles down onto Ukraine's electricity and water supply infrastructure,&nbsp;raising the pressure of the war on the country's civilian population as the country moves into winter and power cuts leave them vulnerable to the cold. - Latvia pulls plug on Russia TV channel - Meanwhile Latvia announced Tuesday it was revoking the licence for exiled Russian independent channel Dozhd, or TV Rain, for multiple violations that included showing the annexed Crimean peninsula as part of Russia. The channel, since 2010 a main voice for Russia's opposition, &nbsp;moved to Latvia after Russian authorities blocked its broadcasts for critical coverage of the war in Ukraine. But since then the channel has been accused of supporting Russian soldiers and failing to ensure Latvian language translation, according to the LETA news agency. "TV Rain will stop broadcasting on December 8," Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council said on Twitter. "The laws of Latvia must be respected by everyone," Abolins added. TV Rain called the accusations as "unfair and absurd", saying that it would remain on YouTube. sg-bur/md

  • White House fires back at Biden critics, says border visit would be a 'political stunt'

    The White House struck back at critics attacking President Biden for stating he had "more important things" to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday.

  • Klay Music Token (KMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Klay Music Token (KMT) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.Klay Music Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147082_041c733a84814857_001full.jpgAs a fully decentralized music streaming protocol built with public

  • Not only Kursk: Drones attack Slava plant in Bryansk Oblast Russian media

    On the morning of 6 December, Russian media outlets reported that last night UAVs attacked the Slava plant in Bryansk Oblast in Russia. A fire broke out as a result. Source: Russian independent media outlet Baza and Telegram-channels Quote: "In Bryansk Oblast, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Slava plant.

  • Tesla shares sink amid China production slowdown rumors

    Shares of Tesla fell on Monday after a report hinted at a 20% decrease in Model Y production at the electric automaker's facility in Shanghai, China's largest city.

  • The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

    Here are the priciest listings on the planet in 2022.