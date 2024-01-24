Blinken tours West Africa offering US support to offset Russian influence in Sahel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a diplomatic mission to reverse the decline of democracy in West Africa. RFI's Bineta Diagne spoke exclusively with the top US envoy in Abidjan as he promotes a fight against Islamist extremism in the region that goes beyond military muscle.

The US Secretary of States' latest mission to Africa, began on Monday with a stop-over in Cape Verde, before flying to Côte d'Ivoire for talks with President Alassane Ouattara and then onto the Nigerian capital Abujua on Tuesday to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Laying out Washington's position, Blinken offered expanded US security assistance for the region, but said there needed to be a "comprehensive approach", as Russia and China are making inroads in the Sahel and after the military toppled Niger's democratically-elected government.

Speaking in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday, Blinken said, "The effort means working with local communities in partnership, demonstrating that security forces are there, first and foremost, to protect them and to support their needs."

In a stark reminder of the challenges, Blinken stressed that an inclusive approach had been "delivering results" in Niger under the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, whom the top US diplomat sought to bolster during his last trip to the region in March 2023, but who was deposed four months later.

"I think that can serve as a very powerful model for other countries," Blinken said.



