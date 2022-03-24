Blinken to travel to the Middle East and North Africa next week





Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the Russian invasion of Ukraine crosses the one month mark.

Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria from March 26 to 30 to consult with partners on a range of regional and global priorities, including the Russian government's war on Ukraine, the State Department said.

His visit will also focus on "Iran's destabilizing activities, the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements with Israel, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and preserving the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other topics," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

The State Department added Blinken will emphasize to all of the foreign leaders he meets that the United States stands in solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine as the Kremlin's aggression continues in Europe.

"We will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to impose further costs on Putin and his enablers if Putin does not change course," Price said.

Blinken will begin his foreign visit in Israel and the West Bank where he is scheduled to met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and other senior members of government. He will also meet with President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

According to Price, "he will emphasize the importance of strengthening U.S.-Palestinian relations, and advancing freedom, security and prosperity for the Palestinian people."

Blinken will then go to Morocco to meet with his counterpart Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other senior government officials where he will exchange views on regional issues and bilateral cooperation, as well as advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He is also scheduled to meet Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international developments in Rabat.

The secretary will then travel to Algiers to meet with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.