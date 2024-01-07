Blinken on urgent mission amid fears Mideast could explode into wider war: Live updates

As the grueling Israel-Hamas conflict hit the three-month mark on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed forward with an urgent Mideast mission amid fears the tinderbox region could explode into a wider war.

The visit by Blinken, who was in Jordan on Sunday before traveling to Israel this week, came as the Israeli military indicated it may be winding up major combat in northern Gaza. Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military would “continue to deepen the achievement” there but focus on the central and southern parts of the territory.

The Biden administration has repeatedly implored Israel to wind down its offensive in Gaza, launched after Hamas' brutal attacks on Israeli border communities on Oct. 7. The militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 people hostage.

Israel's retaliatory strikes in Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, have left more than 22,700 dead and 58,000 injured, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Israel says many of the casualties are the fault of Hamas, who it says uses people as human shields and operates out of residential areas and hospitals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to stand firm Sunday that the war won't end until Hamas is crushed and the hostages are returned.

“I say this to both our enemies and our friend,” Netanyahu told his cabinet. “This is our responsibility and this is the obligation of all of us.”

Developments:

∎ Officials at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said they received the bodies of 18 people, including 12 children, who were killed in an Israeli strike late Saturday. More than 50 people were injured in the strike on a home in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

∎ Two journalists were killed Sunday in an airstrike near the southern city of Rafah, including Hamza Dahdouh, the oldest son of Wael Dahdouh, Al-Jazeera’s well-known chief correspondent in Gaza, the Arabic channel and local medical officials said. Al-Jazeera broadcast footage of Dahdouf, sobbing next to his son’s body and holding his hand. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Family and friends grieve over the bodies of journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya on Jan. 7, 2024, in Rafah, Gaza.

Blinken meets leaders in Jordan, urges Israel to use restraint

Blinken's trip, his fourth Mideast mission in recent months, comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have ratcheted up fears over a more widespread conflict.

Hours before Blinken’s meetings on Saturday, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia fired a volley of rockets at northern Israel it said was a response to the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top Hamas leader last week. Recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also disrupted international trade and fed into mounting tensions.

Blinken on Sunday met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The king “warned of the catastrophic repercussions” of the war and urged the U.S. to demand an immediate cease-fire, a statement by the Royal Court said.

Blinken again urged Israel to scale back its military offensive and increase the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. He toured the World Food Program’s Regional Coordination warehouse in the Jordanian capital where trucks are preparing aid to be delivered to Gaza through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

Blinken will also travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates later Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Monday. He will then visit Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday and Wednesday before ending the trip in Egypt.

“These are not necessarily easy conversations,” Blinken said at an earlier stop in Greece. “There are different perspectives, different needs, different requirements. But it is vital that we engage in this diplomacy now both for the sake of Gaza itself and more broadly the sake of the future for Israelis and Palestinians and for the region as a whole.”

Family of US hostage endures a draining wait for new

Omer Neutra’s absence hangs on a dog tag around his father’s neck, declaring in Hebrew that his heart is held captive in Gaza. It’s displayed in his face emblazoned on his dad’s T-shirt and in the photos taped to empty chairs at holiday tables.

His absence drives his mother’s daily inner talks with her missing son, and her plans for a new apartment to be waiting for him to rebuild his life. It flickers in the candles his parents lit and watched burn down to the chocolate icing on his 22nd birthday.

For three months, it has fueled Ronen and Orna Neutra’s all-consuming mission to free their son, who grew up on Long Island and deferred college to spend a year in Israel, leading him into the Israeli army and, on Oct. 7, to his apparent capture by Hamas. Read more here.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken on an urgent Mideast mission