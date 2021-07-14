Blinken urges Myanmar action in ASEAN meeting with its envoy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked his Southeast Asian counterparts Wednesday to jointly press for an end to violence in Myanmar, its return to a democratic path and the release of all political prisoners in a video conference attended by the military-led nation’s top diplomat.

In the meeting with Association of Southeast Asian Nations representatives, Blinken also underscored the U.S. rejection of China’s “unlawful" claims in the South China Sea and stressed that Washington stands with the nations at odds with Beijing in the sea disputes in the face of China’s “coercion.”

Blinken’s meeting with the 10-nation bloc also addressed the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, as surging infections fill hospitals and morgues and further devastate Southeast Asian states' once-bustling economies.

Blinken “called on ASEAN to take joint action to urge the end of violence, the restoration of Burma’s democratic transition and the release of all those unjustly detained,” Price said in a statement, using the former name for Myanmar.

The U.S. and European nations have been the most vocal opponents of the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February. Suu Kyi was arrested and detained with top members of her National League for Democracy party, including President Win Myint.

Last week, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the rights situation in Myanmar has changed from a political crisis to a “multi-dimensional human rights catastrophe,” adding that nearly 900 people have been killed and 200,000 forced to flee their homes because of military raids. The World Food Program has estimated that more than 6 million people are in severe need of food aid, she said.

Blinken urged ASEAN to take immediate action “to hold the Burmese regime accountable” to a consensus forged in April by the bloc’s heads of state with Myanmar’s military leader. The five-point document called for an immediate end to violence and the start of a dialogue among contending parties with a special ASEAN envoy mediating in the talks.

Although highly contentious issues were raised, the two-hour meeting was “very civil,” a Southeast Asian diplomat told The Associated Press. The diplomat was involved in the meeting but spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of an authority to discuss what went on publicly.

It was not immediately clear if Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister responded to Blinken’s concerns or to previous ASEAN demands.

ASEAN member states have given Myanmar officials the names of its possible envoys from Thailand and Indonesia but there has been no response. Two ASEAN representatives who traveled to Myanmar last month asked to meet Suu Kyi and other detainees but were rebuffed, the Southeast Asian diplomat said.

Blinken’s meeting with his ASEAN counterparts should have taken place in May but he failed to secure an online connection as he took a flight for an emergency trip to Israel. The bloc’s foreign ministers, who waited for nearly an hour, decided to cancel the meeting. The State Department later apologized.

Founded in 1967 in the Cold War era, ASEAN is a diverse collective of democracies and authoritarian states that has become a key battleground for regional influence between the U.S. and China. Along with Myanmar, its members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken to stress ASEAN's central role in ministerial meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stress the central regional role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a virtual meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Earlier this month, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, Kurt Campbell, said the United States had been "missing in action" in many respects in the Pacific region and needed to "step up our game in Southeast Asia," including through COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, in which the United States in competing with China.

  • Biden Administration Renews Trump’s Rejection of Beijing’s South China Sea Territorial Claims

    The Biden administration renewed its support for a Trump-era policy rejecting the Chinese regime's territorial claims on the South China Sea.

  • U.S. calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

    HANOI (Reuters) -The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Addressing a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), Blinken also said the United States has "deep concerns" about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country. The meeting with the 10-member bloc is the first since the Biden administration took office in January and comes amid concerns among diplomats and others that Washington has not been paying sufficient attention to a region that is crucial to its regional strategy to counter an increasingly powerful China.

  • Asian shares mostly track Wall St drop on inflation worries

    Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and data pointing to rising inflation. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.4% to finish at 28,608.49. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.7% to 27,760.96, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.1% to 3,528.80.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo got big assist from Khris Middleton in leading Bucks to NBA Finals

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both joined the Bucks in 2013 and formed an unlikely dynamic duo in helping the Bucks reach the NBA Finals.

  • EU to unveil tough climate rules, with tax on foreign firms

    The European Union on Wednesday is unveiling sweeping new legislation to help meet its pledge to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, including a controversial plan to tax foreign companies for the pollution they cause. The proposals by the European Commission, which is the EU’s executive branch, will cover everything from tougher caps on car pollution to new national limits on gases from buildings. It will see a revamp of the bloc’s emissions trading scheme under which companies pay for the gases they send into the air.

  • NBA Finals notebook: Giannis is fulfilling Shaq's prophecy

    Only one other player in NBA history has done what the Bucks superstar has accomplished in the Finals.

  • Neck rubs, tapped phones: Merkel has history with US leaders

    Angela Merkel has just about seen it all when it comes to U.S. presidents. The German chancellor is making her 19th and likely final official visit to the U.S. on Thursday for a meeting with President Joe Biden — her fourth American president — as she nears the end of her 16-year tenure. Merkel, who turns 67 on Saturday, will be heading into political retirement soon after deciding long ago not to seek a fifth term in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.

  • Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

    The GOP senator shamed state lawmakers for leaving in a hurry, months after he jetted off to Cancun amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Turkey's Erdogan, China's Xi discuss Uyghurs in phone call -Turkish presidency

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday it was important to Turkey that Uyghur Muslims live in peace as "equal citizens of China" but said Turkey respects China's national sovereignty. Erdogan made the comments during a phone call with Xi in which the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. U.N. experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly from the Turkic language-speaking Uyghur and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's western Xinjiang region.

  • Megyn Kelly says media portrayed Capitol riot 'so much worse than it actually was'

    Journalist Megyn Kelly criticized the media's coverage of the Jan. 6 riot, saying many news outlets misportrayed the Capitol siege during which hundreds of people stormed the building and clashed with law enforcement.

  • Final destination: For many of the world's refugees, Mexico is their new home

    In recent years, Mexico has gone from being a transitory country for refugees seeking to go to the U.S. or other places to becoming their final destination.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • 'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

    'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

  • Texas Dem Confronts Fox News Host: Say Trump Lost in 2020

    Fox NewsDuring an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) challenged host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Hegseth refused to confirm that basic statement of truth, proving his guest’s point in the process.As Hegseth pushed Talarico to explain why he and his fellow Democrats fled Texas to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum to pass anti-voting rights legislation, the lawmaker pulled no pun

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • Some Republicans Break From Trump's Attempt To Rewrite Jan. 6 Insurrection

    “I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said.