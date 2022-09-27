Blinken: US giving $10M more in aid for Pakistan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $10 million in new aid for food security in Pakistan as record flooding continues to affect tens of millions of Pakistanis. (Sept. 26)
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it's working on possible asset and business sales as it seeks ways to drive down costs and restore profitability under a strategic plan to be announced next month.
The U.S. and other allies are pushing for the U.N. to debate China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China is carrying out a genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the region.
The World Bank said it will provide about $2 billion in aid to Pakistan, ravaged by floods that have killed more than 1,600 people this year, the largest pledge of assistance so far. The World Bank’s vice president for South Asia, Martin Raiser, announced the pledge in an overnight statement after concluding his first official visit to the country Saturday. Raiser met with federal ministers and the chief minister of southern Sindh province, the most affected region, where he toured the badly hit Dadu district.
TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Japan's defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait. "They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is happening again on October 11 and 12, and Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads are having big sales there.
Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Andreas Kluth takes a look at the options President Joe Biden has if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Russian military commissars in Azbest, Sverdlovsk Oblast, mobilized a 59-year-old hearing-impaired and partially blind surgeon suffering from skin cancer, independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on Sept. 25.
It was an upset for another Japanese mixed martial artist as Floyd Mayweather showed once again...
As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year.
Hong Kong is readying for a surge in travel after the global financial hub ended mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine for international arrivals on Monday, with travel companies reporting 10-fold jumps in requests. "I have been waiting for this for almost three years," said 58-year-old Hong Kong resident, Barbara Van Moppes, who arrived from Bangkok. "The rest of the world has opened up and so Hong Kong needs to open up now and return to normal, because it’s such a fantastic place to live."
Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker provides an update on his knee after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure.
Concerts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were cancelled by a venue in the Polish city of Krakow, organisers said on Sunday, after the artist's comments on the war in Ukraine caused a storm of criticism. Waters had been due to appear in Krakow next April, but Polish media reports about an open letter he wrote to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska urging her to ask her husband to choose "a different route" and criticising the West for supplying Ukraine with arms provoked a fierce backlash.
Bills linebacker Von Miller has spent more than a decade in the NFL, so he’s well aware that teams don’t make it through entire seasons without having to deal with rough patches. The Bills hit one of them in Miami on Sunday. After two blowout wins to open the year, the Bills were shorthanded due [more]
Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win to level the seven-match T20 series 2-2 as England self-destructed in the last two overs on Sunday with the loss of a key batter followed by a golden duck and a run out. Chasing Pakistan's 166-4, England still needed 33 off 18 balls in the fourth Twenty20 international but greatly improved its chances when Liam Dawson (34 off 17) smacked fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for 24 runs in the 18th over — including four boundaries and a six.
Hours after the Atlanta Braves were hosted by President Biden at the White House to celebrate their 2021 World Series win, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was “important to have this conversation” about sports teams using Native American imagery. “We should listen to Native American and Indigenous people, who are the most impacted by this,” she said.
The Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers play on Monday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. Who is favored?
The European Union and the U.S. on Monday questioned Serbia’s proclaimed commitment to join Europe’s 27-nation bloc after Belgrade signed an agreement with Moscow pledging long-term “consultations” on foreign policy matters amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Serbia’s officials signed the deal last week in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where most Western delegations shunned Russia’s top diplomat over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Alabama football faces Arkansas this week, which includes former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders.
Speaking with reporters after the Warriors' first practice of training camp, Klay Thompson humorously described Draymond Green's intense leadership style.