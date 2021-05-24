Blinken visiting Middle East as Biden administration dampens expectations on Israeli-Palestinian peace process

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken's priority as he begins his first trip to the Middle East will be ensuring that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire "sticks," not trying to revive the long dormant peace process, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

"We just we don't want to see a return to the bloodshed," the State Department official told reporters as Blinken prepared to leave for meetings in Israel, the West Bank, Egypt and Jordan.

The cease-fire, which went into effect on Friday, ended 11 days of deadly conflict that began May 10 when Hamas launched rockets into Israeli territory and Israel responded with a fusillade of missile strikes. More than 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis were killed.

The Biden administration has come under fire for its handling of the crisis and for failing to make the Israeli-Palestinian a foreign policy priority.

The State Department official seemed to tamp down expectations that Blinken's trip would be the start of a more sustained U.S. effort to resolve the long-simmering dispute.

"We're really focused primarily on ensuring that the cease-fire sticks and ... taking tangible steps to advance the quality of people's lives," he said. "We believe that in the immediate term, that's what's feasible."

The White House has defended its handling of the conflict, saying President Joe Biden engaged in quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy to push for a cease-fire, which Egyptian officials eventually forged last week.

"President Biden leading this effort made the judgment that we could be most effective in doing that. And ultimately, after this intensive effort across the government, we got to where everyone wanted to be, which was to end the violence," Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

"But now, as the president said, I think it's incumbent upon all of us to try to make the turn to start to build something more positive and what that means at heart is that Palestinians and Israelis alike have to know in their day-in and day-out lives equal measures of opportunity, of security, of dignity," Blinken said.

On Monday, Biden said he asked Blinken to go to the region to reassure Israel of the U.S. commitment to its security, to rebuild ties with the Palestinians, and to work with America's partners in the region on recovery efforts in Gaza.

Israel's airstrikes killed more than 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.

The military assault also forced thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes and it devastated Gaza's infrastructure, already frayed by the 14-year blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt. Gaza is controlled by Hamas, which the U.S. and Israel consider a terrorist group.

In Israel, 12 people, two children, were killed. Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome system intercepted the vast majority of Hamas' missiles.

Biden said Blinken would help spearhead the "coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas."

One of the most contentious issues Blinken will face is ensuring any U.S. assistance for the Gaza recovery effort does not end up in Hamas' bank accounts.

The State Department official said that presents "a significant challenge," but the Biden administration hopes to work through the United Nations in partnership with the Palestinian Authority.

The Biden administration has worked to revive ties with Palestinian leaders in the West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian Authority. The Trump administration severed diplomatic ties and funding that flowed to the West Bank.

Blinken said on Sunday that while the U.S. is still committed to a two-state solution, giving the Palestinians their own state alongside Israel, the most urgent issue now is dealing with the humanitarian crisis caused by the 11-day conflict.

"I don't think we're in a place where getting to some kind of a negotiation for what ultimately, I think, has to be the result, which is a two-state solution, is the first order of business," he said. "We have to start building back in concrete ways and offering some genuine hope, prospects, opportunity in the lives of people."

