Blinken warns China that assisting Russia with Ukraine would be a 'serious problem'
Secretary of State Blinken reiterated to China that supplying Russia with lethal material support against Ukraine would be a 'serious problem.'
“The specter of a recession in the U.S., as well as in Europe, is receding,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told Barron's.
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that despite the sanctions, Belarus, together with Russia, produces various types of weapons and sells them to 57 countries. Source: Lukashenko-aligned Telegram channel Pul Pervogo Quote from Lukashenko: "I would like to note that despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure, we produce enough weapons and military equipment for the needs of the Belarusian army.
The Russian occupiers keep assaulting the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast; in some areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, they are trying to create conditions for an offensive. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The Air Forces of Ukraine launched three attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower of the occupiers.
Apple's leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world's largest iPhone plant, after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchan
A newly opened Chinese-owned supermarket in the Kenyan capital has temporarily shut its doors after competitors alleged that it was driving them out of business with low-priced goods. China Square, located at Unicity Mall, 18km (11 miles) northeast of the Kenyan capital, said on Sunday that it would stop operations temporarily "to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy". China Square owner Lei Cheng said the company would also be "considering the possibility of cooperating with
A trio of enormous asteroids, including two 'potentially hazardous' ones, will cross Earth's orbit around the sun this week, according to NASA. Here's what that means.
A new US government watchdog report details how the US and Afghanistan failed to build and develop an effective Afghan security force.
The A-10 Warthog is the US military's only aircraft purpose-built for close air support, and the Air Force is getting ready to start retiring them.
The former deputy was arrested.
Some argue the stock market's early 2023 gains reflect a fundamental shift in leadership. Bitcoin's gains say otherwise, say analysts at Richard Bernstein Advisors.
Activists from all over Philadelphia marched through the city’s streets Monday afternoon to protest gun violence and urge local authorities […] The post Activists march in the wake of more gun violence, urge money for anti-violence groups appeared first on TheGrio.
Iran has renewed threats to target former President Donald Trump and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani.
Mexico will host the next facility of Elon Musk's group, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
Dallas Fed researchers are sounding the alarm on how more rate hikes could worsen a looming housing market crash.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a meeting of ruling party officials to discuss improving the country's economy and agricultural sector, state media reported on Monday, as fears of food shortages and a humanitarian crisis grow. International experts say food insecurity has worsened in the isolated nation amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. Kim oversaw the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday as it reviewed rural development projects, state news agency KCNA reported.
The plane - a Beriev A-50 aircraft - has the NATO reporting name of Mainstay and is an airborne early warning aircraft with command and control capabilities and the ability to track up to 60 targets at a time. Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, has allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch attacks on Ukraine, though so far has held off from getting directly involved in the war.
When the markets change direction from an uptrend to a downtrend, the most obvious question becomes, "How long will this last?" We can never be sure, but we look to the charts to give us some roundabout levels of support where buyers eventually may step in and pick up shares. After such a strong move up in January for the S&P 500 and the markets still mired in a bear environment, there is no telling how much of that gain will be given back. Market sentiment was wildly bullish the previous week, which is a good contrarian indicator, taking the other side of the trade when the boat is full.
Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Ford Motor's stock price might be vulnerable to their...
A pair of storms are sticking around on the West Coast this week, bringing a little rain and snow to places like Portland and Seattle and feet of snow to California's Sierra Nevada.