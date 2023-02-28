Blinken warns China that assisting Russia with Ukraine would be a 'serious problem'

TheStreet.com

When the markets change direction from an uptrend to a downtrend, the most obvious question becomes, "How long will this last?" We can never be sure, but we look to the charts to give us some roundabout levels of support where buyers eventually may step in and pick up shares. After such a strong move up in January for the S&P 500 and the markets still mired in a bear environment, there is no telling how much of that gain will be given back. Market sentiment was wildly bullish the previous week, which is a good contrarian indicator, taking the other side of the trade when the boat is full.