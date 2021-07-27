Blinken's India visit puts human rights, China on table

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to India on Tuesday to discuss strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement, seen as a counter to China, as well as New Delhi’s recent human rights record and other issues.

Blinken’s visit includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials on Wednesday, and comes just days after his No. 2 diplomat, Wendy Sherman, was in China for face-to-face talks.

Washington has long viewed India as a key partner in efforts to blunt increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. The U.S. and India are part of the Quad — a group that also includes Japan and Australia — allies in the region helping deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.

While the Biden administration has indicated it wants a more civil relationship with Beijing, its shown no sign of softening the Trump administration’s confrontational measures on trade, technology and human rights.

The rights record of India, the world’s biggest democracy, will also be on the agenda, according to comments last week from Dean Thompson, acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asia.

Opponents of Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party have accused it of squashing dissent and introducing policies aimed at refashioning a multifaith democracy into a Hindu nation that discriminates against Muslims and other minorities.

Modi has also been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administration’s handling of the massive pandemic wave that tore through the country in April and May.

India routinely denies criticism of its human rights record and has rejected criticism by foreign governments and rights groups that say civil liberties have shrunk in the country.

Thompson said Blinken also will seek India’s support in stabilizing Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal is completed at the end of August.

Blinken is set to travel to Kuwait on Thursday.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs last week said Blinken’s visit “is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-U.S. global strategic partnership.”

Over the last few years, the ties between the two countries have improved, particularly in terms of their shared interests regarding a rising China. They have steadily ramped up their military relationship and signed a string of defense deals and deepened military cooperation.

In March, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met top Indian officials and Modi. Both sides agreed to deepen defense cooperation, intelligence sharing and logistics. His visit was followed by climate envoy John Kerry.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India ready to engage with Blinken on human rights, officials say

    India is proud of its pluralistic traditions and happy to discuss the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit beginning on Tuesday, foreign ministry sources said after Washington said he planned to raise New Delhi's human rights record. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced allegations it has suppressed dissent, pursued divisive policies to appeal to its Hindu nationalist base and alienated Muslims, the country's biggest minority. Ahead of Blinken's first trip as Secretary of State, the State Department said he will discuss India's human rights record as well as a religion-based citizenship law that the Modi government enacted two years ago that Muslims see as discriminatory.

  • The Latest: European Union trumpets vaccination rate

    The European Union’s chief executive says the 27-nation bloc has achieved its goal of providing at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to 70% of all adults, but she’s urging people to protect themselves against the fast-spreading delta variant. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that “these figures put Europe among the world leaders” when it comes to vaccination rates. Von der Leyen said “the catch-up process has been very successful,” but she warned against complacency given the well-established presence in Europe of the delta variant.

  • AP Interview: US calls on China to be responsible power

    A senior U.S. diplomat called on China to rise above their differences and work with the United States on difficult global issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic as a responsible global power. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, speaking in an interview with The Associated Press after talks Monday with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, also said the U.S. welcomes vigorous economic competition with China but does not want it to veer into conflict. China has bristled at American criticism on issues from human rights to its territorial ambitions and said repeatedly that the U.S. cannot expect cooperation while also suppressing China’s development, a charge that Sherman denied.

  • UK seeks to block China from nuclear power role

    China's role in building nuclear power stations in the UK is under threat amid growing concern about the emerging superpower's involvement in critical national infrastructure. The Government is exploring ways to stop state-owned China General Nuclear (CGN) taking part in the £20bn Sizewell C power plant that CGN's partner EDF wants to build in Suffolk, along with all future UK power projects, the Financial Times reported. The move would also affect CGN's plans to eventually build its own new pla

  • Naomi Osaka eliminated from Olympic tennis tournament in 3rd round at Tokyo Games

    Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Olympics Games after losing her Tokyo tennis tournament match 6-1, 6-4 in the third round to Czech Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday.Of note: Japan's Osaka is the women's world No. 2, while is Vondrousova ranked No.42.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Combined images of Osaka and Vondrousova in action during their round three Tokyo Olympic Games match. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesWhat they'

  • Activist Tong Ying-kit found guilty of terrorism in first Hong Kong security law trial

    Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be charged and tried under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession by three judges Tuesday, per Bloomberg. The 24-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Why it matters: The law passed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party last year carries the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In a departure from the Asian financial hub's common law traditions, Tong was denied a jury trial.Get market news worthy of yo

  • McCarthy calls Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans” after they joined the Jan. 6 Select Committee

    Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans,” a day after the House Speaker announced that Kinzinger had agreed to join the Jan. 6 panel on the assault on the Capitol. Cheney called McCarthy’s remarks “childish.”

  • New Chinese ambassador Qin Gang heads to Washington, sources say

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's yet-to-be-announced new ambassador to the United States Qin Gang headed to Washington on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies. Qin left a day after rare high-level talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats ended with both sides reiterating existing positions and no specific outcomes reached.

  • China's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules

    China's TAL Education Group said on Sunday that its operations and business prospects could take a hit as a result of Beijing barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families. News of the rule changes on Friday sent shockwaves through China's $120 billion private tutoring sector and triggered a massive sell-off in the shares of companies including TAL and Gaotu Techedu. Under the new rules, all institutions offering tutoring on the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit organisations, and no new licences will be granted, according to an official document.

  • SGMC Capital Sees Potential Upside In Singapore, S. Korea & Japan Markets

    Jul.26 -- SGMC Capital Founder & CEO Massimiliano Bondurri says he has been gradually increasing his allocation in markets such as Singapore. South Korea and Japan. He was speaking with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Wildfires sweep across Sardinia

    Fires have raged across the province of Oristano in the central western region of the Italian island, burning thousands of acres of land, killing animals and damaging property.An eyewitness captured footage of a wildfire burning near the island's town of Cuglieri before she and a companion were forced to flee from the blaze. The video also showed residential and industrial buildings damaged by the fires.

  • Here's Why New Oriental, TAL, and Other Chinese Education Stocks Plunged Today

    What happened  China's government announced a wide-ranging overhaul of its for-profit education sector over the weekend. Investors reacted by selling many education-related stocks, which resulted in brutal, broad-scale declines.

  • Beijing thrusts long lists of demands at Biden administration

    The State Department No. 2’s visit to China is met with bellicose exchanges.

  • Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

    He kissed up to Trump only for the former president to endorse his rival.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • A top-secret, abandoned Soviet submarine base that was hidden from the public for decades is now a museum. Take a look inside.

    The Balaklava naval base, used by the USSR, was built to withstand a nuclear bomb.

  • For the Jan. 6 Committee to Succeed, This Guy Has to Go

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyOn July 22, Chairman Bennie Thompson announced the senior staff for the fledgling 1/6 committee. On paper, the choices were beyond reproach. Until you saw who was named staff director, and just how sketchy his professional past is.Thompson’s announcement described David Buckley in glowing terms. He was staff director of a congressional intelligence committee, showing that he was not afraid to go up against the most recalcitrant of executive branch agencies. That kind of exp

  • Russia rejects 'hostile' Japanese protest over island visit

    MOSCOW/TOKYO (Reuters) -Russia rejected what it called a hostile Japanese diplomatic protest following a visit by the Russian prime minister to a disputed island chain on Monday, saying he could go wherever on Russian territory he wanted. A top Japanese government spokesman said earlier on Monday that Tokyo was lodging an official diplomatic protest over the visit by Mikhail Mishustin to one of four Russian-held islands to which Japan lays claim. Russian news agencies said Japan had summoned the Russian ambassador over the matter.

  • Michigan Politicians, All Republicans, Pocket Thousands in Bonuses From Federal Covid Relief Funds

    Only after public outcry, a lawsuit and a statement from the county prosecutor calling their actions illegal, did the county commissioners agree to return all of the funds

  • Gavin Newsom And Marjorie Taylor Greene Trade Barbs On Twitter Over Vaccines: “Disgraceful…Murderous” – Updated

    UPDATED, with Greene comment and Newsom response: California Governor Gavin Newsom called out Tucker Carlson and other figures on the right specifically for spreading vaccine misinformation and urged others to do so. In an appearance on MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Reports, Newsom said that the 25% of California residents who remain unvaccinated was due to an […]