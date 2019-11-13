Is Bliss GVS Pharma Limited's (NSE:BLISSGVS) CEO Salary Justified?

Shibroor Kamath became the CEO of Bliss GVS Pharma Limited (NSE:BLISSGVS) in 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Shibroor Kamath's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Bliss GVS Pharma Limited has a market cap of ₹14b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹20m for the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of ₹20m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹7.2b to ₹29b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ₹20m.

That means Shibroor Kamath receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Bliss GVS Pharma has changed over time.

Is Bliss GVS Pharma Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 9.4% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 157% over the last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. So while I'd stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives! It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Bliss GVS Pharma Limited Been A Good Investment?

Bliss GVS Pharma Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 8.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Shibroor Kamath is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While the CEO may not be underpaid, we don't think the pay is too generous either. Shareholders may want to check for free if Bliss GVS Pharma insiders are buying or selling shares.

