Blissfield man charged with murder in baby's death

A Blissfield man has been charged with murder in his 2-month-old son's death and is awaiting a psychiatric evaluation.

Christopher Nicholas DeAthos, 28, was arrested on a child abuse charge after the incident Sept. 1 at the man's home. A charge of open murder was added after the boy's death on Sept. 8, Blissfield Police Chief Dale Greenleaf said.

Blissfield police were told by a doctor at ProMedica Toledo Hospital the child's injuries were consistent with having been shaken and DeAthos told police he shook the baby when he wouldn't stop crying, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in district court.

Lenawee County District Judge Laura J. Schaedler on Sept. 13 granted a request for a psychiatric evaluation of DeAthos. She scheduled a competency hearing for Jan. 13. It can take several weeks for the evaluation to be conducted and a report submitted to the court by the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

DeAthos is being held on $10,500,000 in bonds on the open murder and first-degree child abuse charges, according to district court records.

Open murder allows a jury to choose the degree of murder, should the case go to trial.

Greenleaf said he was the first emergency responder to arrive on the scene on the afternoon of Sept. 1 and administered CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived and took him to ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Paramedics were able to establish a pulse in the boy as they arrived at the hospital, Greenleaf said.

A doctor at the hospital said the boy had limited brain function due to the injuries and not breathing for more than six minutes, the affidavit said.

DeAthos told police he tried to do CPR but did not call 911, the affidavit said. Greenleaf said that no one else was home at the time to corroborate whether DeAthos tried to do CPR. He said there were two other people there by the time he arrived.

The boy's mother has asked that her name and the boy's name not be released, Greenleaf said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Blissfield man charged with murder in baby's death