Blissfield, Manitou Beach able to plant new trees thanks to Consumers Energy grant program

Lenawee County communities have recently been the recipient of grant dollars from Consumers Energy for the purpose of planting trees throughout their municipalities.

The Manitou Beach Historic Renovation Society and the village of Blissfield have both shared information with The Daily Telegram about the funds they have received from Consumers Energy through the utility company’s Community Street and Boulevard Tree Planting grant program.

Fifteen trees were planted this month at Manitou Beach as part of a Consumers Energy grant program. The Manitou Beach Historic Renovation Society has received grants for the past 11 years to place trees throughout the lake resort area. Blissfield also was a recipient of funding through the utility company's Community Street and Boulevard Tree Planting grant program.

Blissfield shared that it was the recipient of a $2,600 grant, and the Manitou Beach Historic Renovation Society received a $1,500 grant to plant trees throughout the resort.

The grant program, which is supported by the Michigan Forestry and Park Association, assists local municipalities with tree planting projects that focus on appropriate selection of tree species and planting locations on public streets or boulevards.

Blissfield’s funding was used in conjunction with Village Urban Forestry funds to plant 13 new trees in Blissfield neighborhoods, a news release from the village said. Trees were planted on Cherry, Russell, Union, High, South Lane, Jefferson and Jipson streets, with some other village streets selected. The trees planted were either oak or red bud. The village worked with Natural Lawn Care during the tree-planting process, the release said.

“We planted smaller trees like the red bud under utility lines to prevent entanglement and the larger trees like the oaks in areas where there are no lines,” the village said.

Manitou Beach, meanwhile, placed 15 trees along Main Street and Yacht Club Drive, according to Historic Renovation Society spokesman Mike Clark.

"This is the 11th year we have been fortunate to receive this grant and as a result we have been able to plant over 250 trees in Addison and Manitou Beach," Clark said.

Sarah Clark and Fred Redman assisted in securing the grant and planting the trees, which were put in earlier this month. The Manitou Beach Historic Renovation Society is a 501(c)3 society.

Since 2013, trees have been put in at Tibbs Memorial Park, Addison Community Schools, Green's Lakeside Cemetery, Main Street between Manitou Road and Elm Street, as well as at North Lakeview Boulevard in the Manitou Beach village district.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Blissfield, Manitou Beach plant new trees thanks to Consumers Energy grant