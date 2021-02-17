Canada Tech Stocks Outshine U.S., Sending Firms to Equity Market

1 / 3

Canada Tech Stocks Outshine U.S., Sending Firms to Equity Market

Kevin Orland

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian technology companies have been making multiple trips to the equity market to capitalize on a rally in tech shares that’s helping them raise cash at ever-higher valuations.

Dye & Durham Ltd., which makes software used by law firms, took advantage of a more than sixfold rally in its shares since its July IPO to raise C$500 million ($394 million) in a bought deal of stock and convertible debentures, the company said Tuesday.

Toronto-based Dye & Durham, which went public at C$7.50 a share last July, received C$50.50 per share in the private placement. It also issued shares in September, November and December last year. Peers including Lightspeed POS Inc. and Docebo Inc. have made similar moves to hit the market.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Information Technology Index has risen 82% in the past year, as of Tuesday’s close, fueled by rallies in Lightspeed and Shopify Inc. That compares with a 36% advance for the U.S. S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

Dye & Durham fell 5.9% to C$46.12 at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto, bringing its decline to more than 12% since announcing the new issue.

Shares of technology companies have gained since the onset of the pandemic as their corporate customers turned to cloud-based applications to support their remote workforces, said Anurag Rana, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The technology sector was one of the few places investors could look for growth during the crisis, with huge swaths of the economy including retailers, restaurants, airlines, hotels and casinos hammered by lockdowns, he said.

“Issuers and private-equity investors are not stupid, and they know somewhere down the road that valuations may come back,” Rana said. “So this is the time when they sell.”

Those gains are giving early investors in tech companies an opportunity to take some profits. In conjunction with Dye & Durham’s private deal announced Tuesday, some investors agreed with the underwriters to sell 1.98 million shares at the C$50.50 price as well.

Return Trip

Lightspeed, which provides cloud-based point-of-sale systems for retailers and restaurants, has also seized the moment. The company went public in Canada in February 2019 and last year followed that up with a U.S. IPO, selling shares for $30.50 apiece. The deal raised $332.3 million for the company and $65.4 million for some shareholders.

After Lightspeed’s share price more than doubled, it went back to the market again last week with a public offering of shares for $70 each, raising $620.2 million for the company and $56 million for other shareholders, including Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva.

Docebo, which sells cloud-based learning software, has tapped the market multiple times over the past year. The firm, which went public in Canada in October 2019, completed a bought deal of shares at C$50 apiece in August.

The move raised C$25 million for the company and C$50 million for investors including founder and Chief Executive Officer Claudio Erba, Chief Revenue Officer Alessio Artuffo and top outside investor Intercap Equity Inc.

The firm then conducted a U.S. IPO in December, selling shares for $48 each, raising $165.6 million for the company. Less than two months later, the company completed a secondary public offering of shares for $49.67 each. That deal raised $115 million for the sellers.

Other companies whose shares have had big run-ups have yet to the tap the market a second time. Nuvei Corp., which runs a payment technology platform, hasn’t sold shares since going public last September in the largest Canadian tech IPO announced in 2020. In that offering, the company and investors sold shares for $26 apiece, raising $730 million for the company and $75 million for the investors.

The shares, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange but are priced in U.S. dollars, have more than doubled from the IPO price and are now trading at about $60. Representatives of Nuvei didn’t immediately return email messages seeking comment.

“As long as the tech rally stays and valuations don’t go back down, it wouldn’t surprise me if you see more issuances, secondaries or IPOs,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Rana said.

(Updates with additional information about Dye & Durham equity raises in third paragraph and stock price in fifth.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70

    Limbaugh saturated America's airwaves with cruelty and conspiracies, amassing millions of listeners and transforming the Republican Party.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.

  • Lara Logan: Biden executive orders have 'rescinded' federal funding for border operations

    Fox Nation host Lara Logan on the negative impact Biden immigration policies are having on U.S. border security.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

    Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 millionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comFirst trailer for Disney's Cruella gives villain a Joker-style origin storyTexas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Canada to introduce ‘strongest in history’ gun laws which give cities option to totally ban firearms

    Proposed law would make it possible for government to create buy-back programme for around 1,500 assault weapon models

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Warren, Schumer double down on push to cancel student debt after Biden rejects plan

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) doubled down Wednesday on demands that President Biden cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt for all borrowers.Why it matters: Biden said at a Tuesday town hall that he is "prepared to write off" $10,000 worth of student debt for borrowers, but no more than that.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe united front from Schumer and Warren, continued from last fall, exemplifies unity between progressives and Democratic leadership as they lobby Biden to take more action to offset economic upheaval during the pandemic. What they're saying: "Presidents Obama and Trump used their executive authority to cancel student loan debt," Schumer and Warren said in a statement on Wednesday. "Cancelling $50,000 in federal student loan debt will help close the racial wealth gap, benefit the 40% of borrowers who do not have a college degree, and help stimulate the economy. It's time to act. We will keep fighting," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden has told Schumer and Warren that the Justice Department needs to review his legal authority to take executive action on student debt. In the meantime, he would be "eager to sign" a package to relieve $10,000 of debt, she said.Where it stands: Federal student loans are currently in forbearance through September 2021. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest