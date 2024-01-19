Blizzard buries Flathead Valley in over foot of snow

Jan. 18—Residents across the Flathead Valley were digging out Thursday morning from a blizzard that dumped over a foot of snow in some locations.

Storm totals ranged from 9 to 11 inches in Kalispell, to 21 inches at Yellow Bay along the east shore of Flathead Lake. Columbia Falls picked up 19.5 inches and Hungry Horse 13 inches, according to data collected by the National Weather Service in Missoula. The Montana 206 area north of Creston reported 17 inches, while areas east of Bigfork reported up to 14.5 inches.

Reports in Whitefish spanned from 9 inches in the city to 18 inches west of town.

In Lincoln County, Eureka was buried in up to 18 inches of snow, and in Lake County, Polson reported 5 inches.

Many school districts in Flathead County canceled classes Thursday due to impassable roads.

Public schools were closed in Columbia Falls, Creston, Deer Park, Evergreen, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Kila, Marion, Olney-Bissell, Somers/Lakeside, Swan River, West Glacier, West Valley and Whitefish.

Kalispell schools planned for remote learning opportunities through Google Classrooms and other platforms.

"We work very hard to avoid school closures as it is difficult on students, family and staff," Kalispell Interim Superintendent Randy Cline said in a message. "Please know that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority."

Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie and Smith Valley were operating on a two-hour delay.

Private schools to close included Kalispell Montessori, Stillwater Christian, Whitefish Christian Academy, Woodland Montessori and Oneschool Global North America.

A blizzard warning was issued for the Flathead and Mission valleys through Thursday morning as gusts of up to 45 mph created whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills. For the second time in a week, Hodgson Road was closed from Trumble Creek to near Whitefish Stage Road due to drifting snow.

Avalanche danger was rated as considerable across all of Northwest Montana's ranges on Thursday after 1 to 2 feet of snow blanketed the mountains.

The prolonged arctic outbreak that has enveloped the region is poised to subside by Friday as a warm front brings light snow to Western Montana. Expects highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday.

The warmup continues into early next week, according to the National Weather Service, with the possibility of freezing rain in the valleys as temperatures flirt with the mid 30s.