A blizzard is coming to WA’s passes, mountains. See for yourself with these live streams

While it took a bit longer than many Washingtonians are used to, the first major winter storm of the season is on the horizon.

For the first time in over 10 years, a blizzard warning has been issued in western Washington. There are multiple systems contributing to increased snow across the state. Check your local NWS station for localized reports.

With the forecast showing colder temperatures coming and a more consistent chance of snow than we’ve seen all winter, we can expect travel impacts on the mountain passes.

There are passes all across Washington state. For the most updated information, follow the Washington State Department of Transportation on social media or sign up for updates.

You can check ahead to see how much snow can be found on Washington’s passes by using the real-time travel information page through the Washington State Department of Transportation. If there are any requirements, like specific tires or chains, it’ll be noted for each route. You can also see if any collisions or construction projects are impacting traffic.

WSDOT has 35 cameras across the Evergreen State’s mountain passes, all of which can be pulled up online. There are also many other city cameras, ferry and airport views, and more than a thousand highway cameras. View in real time what road conditions are like along your route using these cameras.

WA state mountain pass webcams

Here are the 35 pass cams WSDOT offers online. They refresh automatically every two minutes.

Live camera footage from the Washington State Department of Transportation can be accessed online for updated views of state passes. Shot of I-90 at Rockdale (Milepost 49.3) at 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

▪ Interstate 90

Tinkham Road - Milepost 45.2

Denny Creek - Milepost 46.8

Rockdale - Milepost 49.3

Franklin Falls - Milepost 51.3

Snoqualmie Summit - Milepost 52

East Snoqualmie Summit - Milepost 53.4

Hyak - Milepost 55.1

Old Keechelus Snow Shed - Milepost 57.7

Avalanche Bridge - Milepost 58.2

Resort Creek - Milepost 59.9

Price Creek - Milepost 61.1

Stampede Pass - Milepost 61.73

Easton - Milepost 70.6

Bullfrog East - Milepost 79.5

Bullfrog West - Milepost 79.5

Cle Elum - Milepost 84.6

Indian John Hill - Milepost 89.4

Elk Heights - Milepost 92.1

Rocky Canyon - Milepost 96.2

▪ Interstate 82

Manastash Ridge Summit - Milepost 7.7

▪ US 2

Old Faithful Avalanche Zone - Milepost 61.9

Big Windy - Milepost 63

West Stevens Pass - Ski Lodge - Milepost 64.3

East Stevens Pass Summit - Milepost 64.6

Coles Corner West - Milepost 84.5: SR 207

Coles Corner East - Milepost 84.5: SR 207

▪ US 12

White Pass Summit - Milepost 150.9

▪ US 97

Satus Pass - Milepost 27.1

Blewett Pass Summit - Milepost 163.8

▪ SR 18

Tiger Mountain - Milepost 23.5

▪ SR 20

Loup Loup East - Milepost 214.5

Wauconda East - Milepost 289

Wauconda West - Milepost 289

Sherman Pass - Milepost 319.5

WA ski pass live streams

If you’re headed to a ski pass, you can also check live streams of the mountains to check for your ideal conditions. The following ski areas offer webcams: