Blizzard conditions to bring Seiche effect over Lake Erie
FOX Weather Winter Storm Specialist Tom Niziol breaks down all the different aspects of this massive Christmas week storm.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for possible blizzard conditions Thursday - Saturday
Major winter storm starts Thursday. Blizzard conditions are possible Friday.
An Arctic blast surged across a wide swath of the United States on Wednesday, gripping much of the nation with bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ahead of a powerful winter storm expected to complicate holiday travel for millions of Americans. About 200 million people in the Lower 48 states were under extreme weather alerts as a freezing air mass descended from the Northern Plains, sending temperatures into a nosedive, said Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the National Weather Service (NWS).
A bitter blast of Arctic air from Canada is expected to bring "life-threatening" cold to parts of the United States in the lead-up to the holidays.
A look at snow totals from major winter storm
A massive winter storm, impacting much of the country, will arrive in Indianapolis this afternoon and is expected to create hazardous road conditions.
If you haven’t heard, there is a huge winter storm moving across most of the U.S. just in time for the holiday travel season. If you were planning to travel in some of the hardest hit states, say, Wyoming, police and first responders are kindly asking you to stay home.
Just ahead of the Christmas weekend, much of the lower 48 is covered in a chaotic patchwork of severe weather warnings, watches, and advisories from the National Weather Service. From Thursday through Saturday, bitter cold and winter storms are forecast to ravage the U.S. across an area spanning at least parts of 45 states.
The strong cold front is forecast to arrive in Florida Friday, sending temperatures plummeting to some of the coldest in 20 years.
As the cold air and low pressure works its way southeast, temperatures will be in a free-fall Thursday night and into Friday morning.
This year's Christmas will be white - yes - but it will also be extremely dangerous. While we'll see snow, we'll also see dangerous winds and that's the biggest concern with this storm.
A live look as millions across the Midwest and Great Lakes are under winter storm alerts during a Christmas week blizzard forecast to morph into a bomb cyclone.
