Blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo forces Bills playoff game to be rescheduled
Gov. Hochul announced the Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh will be moved to Monday due to impending storm.
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
A stellar rookie QB in CJ Stroud? A roster stacked with young talent? A confident team coming off a playoff win? This Texans team has a lot of ingredients of a future champion.
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.
Meanwhile, shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
Yes, the Chiefs game is that cold.
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
The discharge of penalties for 2020 and 2021 back taxes totalled almost $1 billion.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Oscar Meyer is hiring the 37th class of Hotdoggers to pilot the Wienermobile for one year, but only a tiny percent of applicants make it.
Walmart users love this cordless electric snow blower and for nearly 40% off and so do we.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China and is idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
Audio Radar is an RGB lights system for those with hearing loss to get visual cues about where sound in their games is coming from. At CES 2024, the company is launching an SDK to allow developers to customize the lights to their games.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
Ten of TuSimple's autonomous big rigs are set to be auctioned off later this month, just a few weeks after the self-driving trucking startup that went public in 2021 announced it was exiting the U.S. market. The trucks, along with a slew of research and development equipment and office supplies, will be sold off in two online auctions. A spokesperson for the auction company confirmed 10 trucks will "initially" be sold.