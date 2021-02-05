Blizzard conditions cause 'massive' 40-vehicle pileup in Iowa, several injured

DES MOINES, Ia. — A pileup involving roughly 40 vehicles backed up traffic for miles Thursday on Interstate 80 amid snowy weather in Iowa.

Just before noon, as troopers assisted with several crashes caused in part by blizzard conditions in the area, the "massive" crash west of Newton, Iowa, happened, according to State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

It only took "a matter of minutes," Dinkla said, for the chain-reaction crash to grow from several vehicles to dozens — including two Iowa State Patrol cars, one of which was smashed by an overturned tanker-style tractor-trailer.

Iowa Department of Transportation tweeted this photo of a crash near Newton around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Initial reports indicate several drivers had injuries ranging from minor to serious," Dinkla said. "Both troopers involved in the crash were not injured."

The pileup was one of several dozen crashes reported Thursday on Iowa roads that were completely covered with snow and ice after a winter storm blew across the state.

An arctic blast is coming: And we can blame the infamous polar vortex.

Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers responded to 28 crashes with property damage before noon Thursday, and two with minor injuries.

States across the Midwest were hit with similar blizzard conditions Thursday.

Two Iowa State Patrol vehicles were damaged in a pileup near Newton that involved roughly 40 vehicles Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Neither trooper was injured.

Iowa and Minnesota saw 6 inches of snowfall, while Illinois received 4.5 inches and Michigan and Wisconsin neared a foot of snow, according to the Weather Channel.

Snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to continue in the region this weekend, the National Weather Service forecasted.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa winter weather: Pileup with 40 vehicles leaves several injured