Blizzard conditions hamper search for snowmachiners missing near Nome

Dec. 12—Poor weather has hampered efforts to locate two Nome residents who went missing this week while snowmachining from Teller, Alaska State Troopers said.

Charlene Habros, 34, and Dustin Gologergen, 55, left the Western Alaska village of Teller around 5 p.m. Sunday on a single snowmachine on the 73-mile Nome-Teller Highway, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said Tuesday. Habros and Gologergen were expected to reach Nome two to three hours after they departed, McDaniel said.

Troopers were notified around 7 a.m. Monday that they were overdue, he said.

Search and rescue efforts have since been hampered by poor weather, authorities say. A blizzard warning Tuesday near Teller and surrounding Bering Strait coastal communities forecast wind gusts up to 50 mph causing blowing snow amid dangerously cold temperatures.

A search team from Nome made it to Mile 23 of the road before it returned because of a ground storm, troopers said.

Troopers said they chartered a helicopter to search by air, but the weather prevented them from flying. The crew of an Alaska National Guard C-130 spotted a snowmachine near Mile 41 but saw no signs of the missing people, troopers said.

A search and rescue team from Teller and road-clearing crews from Nome were unable to reach the area overnight, troopers said on Tuesday.

"Teams are working to make it to the snowmachine; however, extreme weather is preventing a safe method of travel for ground or aerial teams," troopers wrote. "Once weather allows, search teams will travel to the area."