Blizzard conditions hit Colorado as winter storm heads east

STORY: The storm was blamed for the cancellation of more than 70 flights and delay of nearly 800 others as of Tuesday afternoon, Flightaware.com reported on its Misery Map."This storm system will continue to produce numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards from the Rockies to the East Coast," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its forecast.Blizzard-like conditions prompted school districts to cancel classes across the Dakotas and Nebraska. Some spots in the four-state area were expecting two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of 60 miles per hour (97 kmph) throughout the next two days, the NWS said.Blowing snow and ice accumulation forced the closure of many highways and roadways, transportation officials said, urging residents to stay home.In Nebraska, interstate 80 closed, forcing Trucks to ride out the storm in an arena parking lot.Forecasters warned that temperatures could drop as low as minus 20 Fahrenheit (minus 29 degrees Celsius) across the region, a level that causes frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.