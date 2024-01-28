Blizzard conditions possible Monday as storm nears Atlantic Canada

We’re on the lookout for a disruptive winter storm across portions of Atlantic Canada heading into the new workweek. A solid thump of snow is on the way Monday for parts of the region, including Halifax and St. John’s.

Blizzard conditions are possible for parts of Nova Scotia. Prepare for widespread travel delays and likely cancellations as a result of the heavy, wind-driven snow.

DON’T MISS: El Niño is hanging strong—but a big change is on the way

Storm cranks up Monday morning

A system swiping the Great Lakes will move over New England before heading offshore Sunday night. Meanwhile, a stout ridge of high pressure over Labrador and the Gaspe Peninsula will act like a guard rail forcing the system to remain south and avoid tracking directly over Atlantic Canada.

Atlantic Canada precip Monday morning

Precipitation will begin sliding into southern Nova Scotia through the overnight hours Sunday and into early Monday morning. Cold air persisting over the Maritimes will make this a snow event for just about everyone expecting precipitation. A little bit of mixing is possible at times along the far southern tip of Nova Scotia.

Blizzard conditions possible

We’ll see snowfall increase in coverage and intensity across Nova Scotia through Monday morning. Light snow will also begin spilling over into New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Snowfall rates could climb as high as 2-3 cm per hour in Nova Scotia, which will make for difficult travel—especially in and around Halifax.

Atlantic Canada snowfall wind gusts

A sharp pressure gradient between our low-pressure system to the south and the strong area of high pressure to the north will allow gusty winds to crank up during the height of the storm. This will increase the threat for heavy, blowing snow on Monday.

MUST SEE: All-time January heat records fall as astounding warmth hits North America

Blizzard conditions are possible along exposed sections of the Nova Scotia coast, as well as any regions that manage to see winds of 40 km/h or stronger. Severely reduced visibility would make for near-impossible travel for several hours on Monday morning.

Snow will begin to taper off from west to east across Nova Scotia by Monday afternoon and evening as the storm tracks toward Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula.

Maritimes snowfall through Tuesday

Forecasters expect the heaviest snowfall totals across Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland. Widespread totals of 15-20 cm are on tap for the southern half of Nova Scotia, including Halifax. Locally higher totals are possible along portions of the South Shore.

STAY SAFE: Be aware of your heart while shovelling heavy snow

Most folks on the Avalon Peninsula can expect 5-10 cm of snow from this system, with higher totals approaching 15 cm closer to Trepassey and Cape Race.

Atlantic Canada temp wind chill Tuesday

A dusting of less than 5 cm of snow is in the forecast for eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, including Saint John, Moncton, and Charlottetown.

Temperatures will remain quite chilly in the wake of the storm, with daytime high temperatures remaining far below freezing across the region, with even colder wind chill values.

Be sure to check back for all the latest on your forecast across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: El Niño is here to stay—at least until the spring

Click here to view the video