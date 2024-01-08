Blizzard conditions in Raton: What to be aware of
California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Activision Blizzard for a case it filed in 2021, accusing the company of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a culture that encouraged rampant misogyny and sexual harassment.
If you're tired of your cat bringing you a dead mouse as a present, Flappie's cat door might be the solution.
If you follow the world of robotic exoskeletons with any frequency, you’re no doubt aware of the two primary categories. The second is assistive, largely focused at individuals with mobility impairments. The latter category is often the domain of soft robotic exoskeletons – those with fabric parts designed to be more of a day-to-day assistive accessory.
Indian financial services startup MobiKwik seeks to raise about $84.2 million through issue of new shares in an initial public offering in the home market, it said in a draft prospectus filed with the local markets regulator Friday. This is the second time MobiKwik has filed the paperwork for an IPO. The startup, backed by Peak XV, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and American Express, initially sought to raise about $250 million through sale of new and existing shares in 2021, but deterred the plans after the market conditions worsened.
A law firm went through 5 years of federal data on fatal crashes to figure out which states posed the greatest threat to bicycle and motorcycle riders.
Long COVID has helped raise awareness of other long respiratory illnesses, which cause lingering symptoms well after the initial infection clears up.
Plantar fasciitis sufferers: Give your feet — and your wallet — a break with these miracle socks that over 29,000 shoppers love.
Family members are common sources of weight stigma. Here's how to set boundaries during the holidays.
This past year, the video game industry shrank, even as it grew financially.
Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Between last minute shopping, travel planning and the constant influx of holiday parties, it's easy to feel stressed out. Not saying yes to every invitation can help.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
Last week, pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia said it was discontinuing its food delivery service, Jumia Food. According to the company, its food delivery business didn’t align with the current operational landscape and prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the seven markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Ivory Coast. As a result, Jumia Food will cease to exist across these markets by month’s end.
TikTok's short-form video app is hitting a new milestone. The app, which reached 1 billion monthly active users in 2021, has now become the first non-game mobile app to generate $10 billion in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play combined, according to a new analysis by app intelligence provider data.ai. The only other apps to have achieved this are all games, including Candy Crush Saga from King/Activision Blizzard, the top earner at over $12 billion, plus Tencent's Honor of Kings, XFLAG/Mixi's Monster Strike and Supercell's Clash of Clans.
The Hugo Award-winning novel series The Murderbot Diaries from Martha Wells is becoming a 10-episode Apple TV+ series starring Alexander Skarsgård.
Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a two-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multiyear investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves and has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.
Trump persuaded voters he was fixing problems, even when he wasn't. Biden has the opposite problem.