Blizzard Entertainment president steps down

·1 min read
Blizzard Entertainment
Protesters outside Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment president J Allen Brack has "stepped down", the World of Warcraft and Call of Duty game-maker says.

Parent company Activision Blizzard said Mr Brack was "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities".

California is suing the company, alleging a workplace culture of sexism and harassment.

Activision Blizzard denies this allegation and has called the legal action "disgraceful and unacceptable".

Many Activision Blizzard staff walked out in protest against the company's culture and response to the allegations.

'Bro culture'

In a statement, Blizzard Entertainment said Mr Brack would be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who would co-lead the company.

While the statement made no reference to the allegations against Blizzard, it said the new leaders would, "ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background".

In an accompanying statement Mr Brack thanked the Blizzard community "for your passion and determination for safety and equality for all".

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which brought the case against Activision Blizzard, in court filings criticised Mr Brack for not doing enough in response to complaints.

In internal emails to employees obtained by Bloomberg, Mr Brack said he disdained "bro culture" and had spent his career fighting against it and called the behaviour of employees detailed in the allegations "completely unacceptable".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

    The president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down weeks after the maker of video games like “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty,” was hit with a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit in California as well as backlash from employees over their work environment. The state sued Activision Blizzard Inc. last month citing a “frat boy" culture that has become “a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women." The lawsuit alleges that female employees face constant sexual harassment, that few women are named to leadership roles and when they are, they earn less salary, incentive pay and total compensation than male peers.

  • Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

    The American brand edged out Nike and Skims to bring in $14.8 million in media impact value, Launchmetrics said.

  • Blizzard President Departs as Game Maker Faces Labor Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blizzard President J. Allen Brack is leaving the company amid a cultural reckoning at parent Activision Blizzard Inc. over a California lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination and harassment.Brack’s departure was disclosed in an email to staff Tuesday, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. Brack will be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, the new “coleaders” of Blizzard. The shares were down more than 4% in the first hour of trading Tuesday.Blizzard, maker of the Warcraft and Diablo

  • Blizzard president J. Allen Brack steps down following discrimination lawsuit and employee walkout

    President of Blizzard Entertainment, J. Allen Brack, has officially left his position at the company. His exit comes weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for rampant discrimination and sexual harassment. The company allegedly fostered a “frat boy culture” at the $65 billion gaming company.

  • The 15 Best Games For The PlayStation 4

    The PlayStation 5 is here, but that doesn’t mean you should count out the PlayStation 4. In fact, given how hard it is to get your hands on a PS4, Sony’s last-gen console is probably your best bet for playing PlayStation games. And, oh man, are there a ton of all-timers. From tight puzzle games to sprawling open-world adventures, the PS4’s library has it all. Read on to learn about the cream of the crop.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Why companies aren't paying more despite labor shortages

    If companies raised pay high enough, then maybe they wouldn’t complain about labor shortages that have forced them to forgo sales. But there seems to be a limit to how much a company is willing to pay, despite what seems like a clear opportunity to maximize the top line.Why it matters: Companies have been scrambling to staff up amid a rapid economic recovery. Employers across industries have been raising wages in their efforts to be competitive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out amid misconduct scandal

    Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out at Blizzard, two weeks after being named in an explosive lawsuit by the state of California involving misconduct at the company.Why it matters: This is the most concrete reaction Activision Blizzard management has taken since the scandal broke and one taken in advance of executives taking live calls from analysts later today.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As one of the heads of Activision Blizzard's three gaming

  • Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

    MILAN (Reuters) -U.S. top model Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract requiring her to appear for two photoshoots, according to a legal complaint filed by Liu Jo. The complaint, lodged late on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photoshoots but never turned up for the second one, which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

  • The Cheesecake Factory will soon reward the faithful

    We’ve talked a lot about the recent wave of staffing woes experienced by most of the country’s major restaurant chains. And while it’s true that many of these businesses are desperate for more employees—to the point of calling up people who applied years ago and trying to lure them back—the complicating factor is that these companies are so large and expansive that some of these issues are only regional, and don’t tell the whole story about how a brand is performing. Case in point: The Cheesecak

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Fox Business Network Employee Sues Network, Claims Larry Kudlow Made Racist, Sexist Remarks

    An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the network, claiming host Larry Kudlow made racist and sexist remarks and accusing senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual harassment, in a complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, who is also representing the former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a defamation lawsuit filed last month against the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott. The complaint states that Fawcett first started worki

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Attention Middle Tennessee: Y'all Are Getting Nine New Whataburger Locations

    The popular burger chain returns to the Nashville area for the first time since the 1970s.

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Julio Jones denies allegations of fraud, money laundering

    Titans receiver Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, which a lawsuit filed by California-based company alleges. “For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.” Genetixs filed suit [more]

  • No, California Isn't Banning Bacon

    Pork producers have been pushing back on the state's upcoming changes to animal welfare laws.

  • These IRA Moves Could Set You Up for Your Dream Retirement

    You'll probably need more money than your Social Security benefits to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in retirement. Many people wait until their 30s or 40s (or beyond) to start saving for retirement. When it comes to growing wealth for retirement, time is your greatest weapon.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline