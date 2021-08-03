Blizzard Entertainment president steps down

Protesters outside Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment president J Allen Brack has "stepped down", the World of Warcraft and Call of Duty game-maker says.

Parent company Activision Blizzard said Mr Brack was "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities".

California is suing the company, alleging a workplace culture of sexism and harassment.

Activision Blizzard denies this allegation and has called the legal action "disgraceful and unacceptable".

Many Activision Blizzard staff walked out in protest against the company's culture and response to the allegations.

'Bro culture'

In a statement, Blizzard Entertainment said Mr Brack would be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who would co-lead the company.

While the statement made no reference to the allegations against Blizzard, it said the new leaders would, "ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background".

In an accompanying statement Mr Brack thanked the Blizzard community "for your passion and determination for safety and equality for all".

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which brought the case against Activision Blizzard, in court filings criticised Mr Brack for not doing enough in response to complaints.

In internal emails to employees obtained by Bloomberg, Mr Brack said he disdained "bro culture" and had spent his career fighting against it and called the behaviour of employees detailed in the allegations "completely unacceptable".